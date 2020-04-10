Todd McFarlane says he can blow our heads off with possible Spawn cast

Share it:

Last month Todd McFarlane said he had lost a great name for the new movie from Spawn and it was wrongly interpreted that it was Jamie Foxx, who clarifies that he is still linked to the project. But now he talks about another potential sasaplanding that could "fly the internet"

"About a month ago I had a big fish. I had almost sasaplanded him. But we lost it and that is always frustrating because once you get one of these fish out of the water losing it is quite troublesome"

Despite this, McFarlane still has someone with whom he can save the papers and who would share the screen with stars like Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner.

"We have an offer of, what I think is, an even bigger fish. I mean, there aren't much fatter fish than the first type, but we'll see. If I could have secured the latter it would have been a home run. If I can get this one it will be like a great mate. This can fly the internet. So we'll see"

The project already has a good collection of big shots insured with Foxx and Renner joining Greg Nicotero, special effects expert on The Walking Dead, as well as Jason Blum, the star producer of the horror film that also collaborates in this film that never seems to just see the light.

Things are still in a somewhat premature state to meet the entire cast or have a date to start production. Still it seems that McFarlen is in a much more favorable position than he has lived in the previous years when the financing of the film escaped him and he could not sell the idea to anyone.

McFarlen himself, creator of Spawn, will be in charge of directing this reboot of the character in theaters.

