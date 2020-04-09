 Todd McFarlane next to link another great name to Spawn reboot

Share it:

One more month we return to project to restart Spawn in the cinema with that movie that Todd McFarlane, creator of the character, has thought for years. Theoretically in these weeks we had to receive almost definitive news about what was going to happen with the project, but with the current situation everything has stopped.

The artist has further clarified the news from last month, insisting that it was not actor Jamie Foxx, who will be the protagonist of the film and linked to the project from the beginning, who was lost, but to another actor who did not even join the draft. Adding the good news that you are about to link another important person, not as much as that person who did not get involved, but quite outstanding.

A month ago, I had a big shot. I almost have it available. It was the one that some people misheard and said I lost Jamie (Foxx), it was more like a 'no incorporation'. But we lost it and that is always frustrating. We have an offer for, I think, a bigger fish. There weren't many bigger than the first one, but we'll see anyway. If I could have gotten the last guy, it would have been a ‘Home run’ (in baseball parallelism). If I can catch this guy, it will be a S grand slam ’ (in parallel with tennis). This will explode the Internet. So, we'll see. I do not know. Under normal circumstances, usually when you bid, there is a week or two before you go ahead. But since everything stopped in Hollywood, we'll probably be relaxed in the grace period.

In addition to all this, comment that McFarlane has launched a Kickstarter campaign to launch a remastering of the original Spawn figure from 1995, as well as the original comic from the 1992 character. McFarlane exhibited the proposed figure at this year's Toy Fair. On a goal of $ 100,000, the campaign has already raised more than $ 600,000 to achieve this figure that will also be available in different alternative versions. Finally say that there are possibilities that the character ends up in the Fornite video game.

