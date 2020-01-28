 Todd McFarlane is still working on his Spawn movie and hopes to announce something next month

Share it:

Moving between "The endless story" Y "Caught in time"Todd McFarlane talks again about his project to restart Spawn in the cinema. A film that as we know has been talking for years but still fails to take shape because of the difficulty of finding who to partner with for the project, especially on the subject of financing.

The creator of the character already has a written project that he hopes to be able to direct, with actor Jamie Foxx already involved in the project to star in it, but for months / year, McFarlane has been explaining the obstacles he finds, and although he is moving forward, and It is getting closer to making it happen, progressing at an especially slow pace.

In new statements, the artist says that this film is his "next big goal in the world", and believes that he will succeed, hoping to announce something soon.

I received many interesting offers, and luckily this movie called ‘Joker’ came out. When I was at the New York Comic Con, ‘Joker’ it was released and Hollywood has a tendency to look at what works, and then do it 10 times more. This movie was released, and then made a billion dollars, which is still 33% more than any other R-rated movie in movie history. So Hollywood is underway to do sorting comics stuff R. The phone has been ringing and I have a lot of people thinking about Spawn now. There is a different momentum that is happening right now and in the next month, I should have another great announcement about the movie.

According to McFarlane, the only thing that potentially delays production is to get another deal for Spawn.

I'm trying to add one more piece to the puzzle, and I think that will make the rest of them fall. So I just need this piece. I was supposed to have a meeting yesterday, but it wasn't like that, so it was delayed a few weeks, but if that goes well, there will be an announcement soon.

But McFarlane's optimism comes with the condition to start the movie this year, or it might not happen the way you have everything planned.

I hope we can start production this year, because if we don't do it, I probably won't. The window is open right now and if I can't make it this year, it's just going to get harder. I have enough confidence that it will work, but give me a month, and I will contact you.

