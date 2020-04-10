Entertainment

Todd McFarlane is open to a Spider-Man / Spawn / Venom crossover to save the comic book sale

April 10, 2020
Something historic happened last February when Todd McFarlane drew Spider-Man and Spawn together for the first time. It was something important because it was not a Marvel fan merging characters into a fanart precisely.

McFarlane is the creator of Spawn and more than two decades ago he worked in Marvel Comics as a cartoonist in Spider-Man stories, which is why recent statements are now in the news in which he has stated that he would accept to work in a crossover with both characters and Venom to help promote the sale of comics in the face of the notable recession that we are going to experience after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

The author and cartoonist believes that it will take something very powerful to bring users back to stores. One of the ideas he proposes is a series where the three mentioned characters intersect. He offers to return from retirement to carry out the project if he contributes his grain of sand to partially revive the sale of comics.

"Something crazy like a Spawn-Spidey-Venom, I don't know, maybe. I've never had an attractive reason to do it, but you know, if part of this helps the stability of our industry a little, maybe I should go back to manual labor and do my part. We must all be good soldiers at some point. So yes. We will see how everything goes"

Of course it would be a memorable event that these three characters star in a joint series, officially and with McFarlane himself at the controls. Of course they should agree with Marvel and for now there is nothing certain.

