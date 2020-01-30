Todd McFarlane has several offers to start producing Spawn reboot

Share it:

The premiere of Joker may not have changed the history of cinema as some of his most intense followers suggest, but of course things have changed a lot in Hollywood, also because of the interest that producers now have in adult and dark content . This one comes as a ring to the finger to Todd McFarlen and his Spawn.

A few months ago, the author, screenwriter and director said that Joker's success had meant that the phone did not stop ringing with offers to move forward with that new Spawn movie that has been trying to place a producer for so many years.

Now the film returns to gain prominence as McFarlane claims to have several agreements on the table and his intention is to move the project forward this year or abandon it forever.

"We hope to start production this year, because if it doesn't, I probably won't. The window is open now and if I can't do it this year it will become more complicated, you know? I have enough confidence that it will work, but give me a month and I'll tell you".

McFarlane explained that he had a meeting for this week but that it was canceled and has been postponed for a few weeks. From that meeting we understand that the necessary agreement could be made so that Spawn reaches theaters with the ideas that the father of the character has been weaving for several years.

In this conversation with Newsarama, he has taken advantage again to say that everything is possible thanks to the Joker of Todd Phillips that has greatly increased the appeal of films for an adult audience thanks to the insane box office achieved.