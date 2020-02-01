Todd McFarlane announces a new designer for the Spawn series

Share it:

The president of the Image Comics comic book publisher Todd McFarlane has announced that fans of one of his most personal creatures, the character of Spawn, will soon be able to see a new designer at work, namely Philip Tan, famous for his contribution. on the Green Lantern head of DC Comics.

Through a short video shared on his Instagram account, which you can find at the bottom of the page, in fact Todd McFarlane admitted that after the status quo achieved by the protagonist in the number 300 of the series, who also showed us a beautiful new costume, Spawn will undergo a change, at least with regards to the way it is represented.

"The future is full of terrible things, all unleashed by Al Simmon! As a strange new threat emerges, we witness the origins of the totally new Ninja Spawn", with these words it starts the new narrative arc, which will start from number 306 and which will see, in fact, Philip Tan's designs.

In an interview made by Comicbook.com colleagues, Todd McFarlane has shown enthusiasm for reaching volume 300, admitting however that he does not want to stop, at least until he can double that number. Here are some of the words said by the author:

"I'm already working on number 302. Once I hit enter on the last page of 301, I immediately start working on 302. And so on for the next numbers." continuing then stressing that as long as he is in the right working conditions, both mental and physical, he will continue to give life to Spawn's adventures, aiming for 600 published volumes.

