 Todd McFarlane acknowledges that his script for Spawn is part of the reason the movie doesn't go ahead.

The film that prepares Todd McFarlane about his character Spawn It is more advanced than ever, but it is equally true that it is still far from materializing in theaters. The creator has managed to link big names to the project, but there are still funding problems.

In a new interview where they talk a little about everything, but especially about Spawn, the subject of the film has come up, and when asked why the project is being such an important challenge, McFarlane acknowledges certain guilt with his script proposalBecause if it were another type of writing, possibly a study would have already bought it. To this is added that he is a screenwriter and a first-time film director, so there is an additional risk.

There are a couple of things. I wrote the first draft of the script. If I had done my job and written a script that mattered, I would have sold it. I am guilty of that extreme to begin with. Then there is fear and risk on the financing side with a first writer, a first director. That's why I went looking for Jason Blum to produce, and I involved Jamie [Foxx] and Jeremy [Renner] to bring quality. My goal is to continue adding those kinds of quality people at all levels. The more I can add to those people, the less I become a major risk. I hope the studies see that I am planning accordingly and that I am doing this in a professional way to reduce that underlying risk that there is, and at some point, we are going to move on.

This reading that McFarlane does of his work is really something that we fans already knew. He is especially protective of the character, and wants to control everything, which is why all the creative decisions of the project fall on him. Another thing is that, despite being a low budget project, it manages to get ahead.

Via information | Forbes