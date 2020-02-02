Todd Haynes for beginners: Best movies, scenes, phrases

Share it:

With the premiere of ‘Black water’ one of the greats of American cinema, Todd Haynes, returns to the Spanish billboard. Starring Mark Ruffalo, the tape tells the misadventures of a lawyer in his fight against a large corporation. The film, in which illustrious names also appear as Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins and Bill Pullman, arrives making little noise, but having reaped very good reviews in the American press. Two years after the estimated, although little appreciated, ‘Wonderstruck. The museum of wonders ’and four of one of the most praised films of the last decade,‘ Carol ’, remains to be seen if this drama based on real events is among the most essential of Haynes cinema. Just in case, for you to prepare, here you will find the essentials to meet this fundamental filmmaker.

BASIC SHEET

Who? Born in Los Angeles on January 2, 1961, Haynes studied Art and Semiotics at Brown University and, after that, moved to New York to begin directing his first feature films. His initial works are framed within the cinema indieof the nineties and already contain its three main themes, homosexuality in ‘Poison’ (1991), female oppression in ‘Safe’ (1995) and the music in ‘Velvet Goldmine’ (1998). With the new century came a more mature stage, where he began to develop period cinema, with a colorful atmosphere and framed in a melodrama that usually brings together the three themes mentioned. Examples would be ‘Far from Heaven’ (2002), the miniseries ‘Mildred Pierce’ (2011), ‘Carol’ (2015) Y ‘Wonderstruck. The Museum of Wonders ’(2017). More difficult to define is his most experimental film, ‘I’m Not There’ (2007). Since he has chosen, Haynes has always been associated with the best actresses of his generation, highlighting his two works with Cate Blanchett and his four with Julianne Moore (She said: "I have worked with incredible actors but there is no one like Julianne Moore"). More critically acclaimed than prizes, Haynes has only nominated state to an Oscar, two Golden Globes and three Emmys, but has not won on any occasion.

Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore in 2003. Jeffrey MayerGetty Images

Philosophy:Aesthetics and narrative emotion go hand in hand and are inseparable. In both, Haynes does not renounce tradition, stories and ways of telling them that excite us from classical cinema, but always modernized. Its cinema is not groundbreaking, but it molds and reinvents each period story, each image and each plane so that the set works, without repeating itself. We wouldn't talk about him the same way without his inseparable director of photography, Ed Lachman.

A famous phrase:“I probably have a grudge against the present tense. It is clear in my efforts to look to other times ”for Vanity Fair.

A phrase to say in front of moviegoers: "Todd Haynes is not an imitator of Douglas Sirk, he is his worthy heir."

A phrase you can't say in front of moviegoers (In this case, you better not tell anyone, like this in general): "The stories of women and housewives make me lazy."

A memorable scene: Haynes is, first and foremost, a formalist. His mastery to reach the heart of his melodrams is reflected in each plan choice and has never been as physical, unique and special as in this scene that, within history, can go unnoticed. We talk about ‘Carol’ and the first car trip of both protagonists. In the scene "nothing happens", simply they cross a tunnel. However, the reflections, each frame, the lights, the sound and the millimeter choice of each plane tell us the most difficult of any love story. The cinema, in its purest essence, has just shown us how to fall in love.

FOUR FILMS TO KNOW YOU BETTER:

‘Safe’ (1995):Like most of the greats of the current American cinema, Haynes began dazzled in the cinema indie of the 90 And this is one of the best. An essential member of our alternative list of the other 100 best movies in movie history, ‘Safe’ is a rare avis. Starring Julianne Moore, the movie tells the story of a woman who begins to suffer from an undetectable disease, which we will never know for sure if it is real or just hypochondria. The effect increases to extremes of madness when he has to leave his house to go to a sanatorium because everything, absolutely everything, gives him an allergy. It has the best of a drama with the tension of a thriller and, without apparent effort, he manages to convert the psychological burden into physical wounds. Much blame is the incredible degradation of a Julianne Moore who, beyond wounds and bruises, is able to destroy even the look of her character.

Julianne Moore in 'Safe'. Courtesy

‘Far from the sky’ (2002): Although ‘Safe’ was the first step in the world of great female characters in front of their social confinement, with this melodrama it is with which Haynes confirmed what is now the most recognizable section of his personality as a filmmaker. It might seem like a simple imitation of Douglas Sirk of ‘Only Heaven Knows’. But if it were easy to reach this level of aesthetic perfectionism, atmosphere and melodramatic emotion without falling into vulgarity or cheesyness, everyone would do it. Currently, from this film, it was clear that there is only one filmmaker capable of telling the story of the woman who plays Julianne Moore, married to a homosexual husband and in love with her African-American gardener. An authentic pump of elements that Haynes' camera dissects in a subtle way, attending to each space, look and gesture in detail. Like ‘Carol’, the BBC included it on its list of Best Movies of the 21st Century.

‘Im Not There’ (2007): May the elegant staging, the taste for interior spaces and vintage portraits not deceive us. Todd Haynes is a filmmaker in constant aesthetic experimentation and has never taken them further than with this biopic from Bob Dylan for which the atypical word falls short. Haynes divides the figure of the music legend into six characters that, together, form the deepest portrait of the elusive and complex personality of the (let's not forget) Nobel Prize for Literature. Marcus Carl Franklin is a black boy in continuous flightHeath Ledger is the womanizer artist, Ben Whishaw the triumphant young man, Cate Blanchett, the rock star, Christian bale is the idol tormented by philosophical speeches and Richard Gere, a veteran fleeing justice. Mixing black and white with color, fantasy with reality, biography with the most allegorical fiction, reconstructing events, songs and inventions, Haynes managed to get close to all the artist's plans. James Mangold and Timothée Chalamet will have a hard time overcoming it.

Rooney Mara in ’Carol’. Vertigo Films

‘Carol’ (2015): Todd Haynes's masterpiece (for now)is the adaptation of the semi-autobiographical novel of Patricia Highsmith, starring Exceptional Cate Blanchett (Carol Aird) and Rooney Mara (Therese Belivet). Again, two women faced with the prejudices of society in the mid-twentieth century. Both must fight against all and with themselves for their love, but also for their work and their family. Haynes came here one step further than in "Far from Heaven." If those forms referred to the classic, these start from it to create a new way of narrating, a succession of planes against planes, interior frames, reflections, looks and melts that seems to dilute any academic and solid notion of the staging of Hollywood classic in favor of something more liquid and fluid. ‘Carol’ is sensual and delicate, is ardent but subtle and is tremendously exciting without ever raising her voice, because she doesn't need it.

FOR THE ENVELOPE:

‘Mildred Pierce’ (2011): It is usual for great filmmakers to also leave their mark on television. Todd Haynes did it in 2011 with this HBO miniseries and He took 5 Emmys. He did it by impeccably adapting ‘Mildred Pierce’, James M. Cain's novel which led to the big screen Curtiz in 1941 with a Joan Crawford who ended up winning the Oscar. At the height of the mythical star is in this version, more complete and true to the novel, Kate Winslet. She is Mildred Pierce, a woman who looks single, with two daughters and no trade during the Great Depression. The years will pass and Mildred will become an entrepreneur, sacrificing her life to give her everything her capricious daughter Veda (Evan Rachel Wood) wants. Without spoilers, we will say that this miniseries is not about anything other than the purest (and unfair?) sacrifice, that of a mother for her daughter. A whole reflection on the historical submission of women's happiness and individuality to the family institution of which she should be a part, not a servant.