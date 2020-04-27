Today's host gives publicity to the program Come joy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Once again the rivalry between the television programs was revealed, proof of this was the carelessness of the journalist Martha Figueroa, when she inadvertently said the name of the competition, Come joy while she was live in the morning newspaper Hoy Televisa.

And it is that as everyone knows for several years these programs have faced each other to have the best audience levels, but Martha Figueroa instead of having had problems with production, could have generated a rating, since live oversights always give to talk about.

Recall that many times some drivers or actors have had high penalties in their companies for mentioning the competition, so they are careful not to mention Televisa or Tv Azteca, the most powerful television stations in Mexico.

Although many times it is not that bad, since they consider that the competition is healthy and even makes them friends, such as the friendship between Galilea Montijo and Annette Cuburu, who are the star holders of the mentioned programs.

In addition, the same popularity of the companies has led them to change from one to the other, achieving better projects for their careers, some of them have been Silvia Navarro, Inés Gómez Mont, and Mauricio Mancera, among others.

It may interest you

Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza end their relationship; he will close his channel

Celine Dion and other stars sing to those fighting COVID-19

This was the show "Volverte a ver" by Juanes and the Bogotá Philharmonic

To get the latest news about coronavirus, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly