Today's drivers presume the new in dresses for this spring

The conductors of the program Today take care of their image too much, proof of this is the seasonal dresses that they wear daily in the morning Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Marisol González and Andrea Escalona.

We start with Galilea Montijo who is considered the most avant-garde of the broadcast and is that his great friend, Aldo Rendón has given him the best tips regarding the spring season, where the intense colors and the pattern will give much to talk about.

Andrea Legarreta on the other hand has chosen knee dresses and floral prints, with which she looks very flirtatious as well as being fashionable, as if that were not enough she changed her hair tone to renew this year.

The beautiful Andrea Escalona is not far behind and has worn very cool dresses, but at the same time very striking because she chooses tones according to the color of her skin which makes her stand out more before the cameras.

Marisol González has chosen uniform shades such as yellow, white and sky blue with which she applies them in suits like a tailor or dresses slightly flown with which she looks like a doll.

It should be mentioned that makeup and hair color is also changing fashion as actresses and conductors have opted for blonde hair or colored wicks.