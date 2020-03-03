Today's drivers attacked by dancing coronavirus cumbia

Share it:

Once again the members of the program Today gave much to talk about and this time it was because of the coronavirus dance they performed in the morning, leaving the Internet users with their mouths open, because they were disrespected.

And it is that in social networks it was announced that the disease already has cumbia leaving everyone surprised because they do not seem to have a song, since thousands of people have died in the world.

"But what can be asked of this group of drivers and their producer. They have already shown their lack of intelligence many times", "The United States making a Chinese vaccine in the hospital in 10 days while Mexico making a cumbia of the coronavirus" , were some of the comments on networks.

As if that were not enough Andrea Legarreta had already been criticized on Instagram about this disease due to some comments she made, but she did not care because it does not take much importance to this type of attacks.

Recall that on that same day were invited to the Hoy Gomita and Lapizito program who are very close friends of the producer Magda Rodríguez, but have a very good relationship with Galilea Montijo, who ignored them on their last visit.