Today is half a century since the Sun shines for everyone

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

His life has always been imbued with a combination that includes ingredients such as drama, mystery, success, power, glamor and enigma, so it is to be expected that it will be of interest to his staunch followers, who are faithful to him despite the periods in that Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, better known as Luis Miguel, moves away from the spotlight.

The artist, naturalized Mexican, has been recognized as one of the most important Latin American stars, so the celebration of the artist's half century of life that gave new meaning to bolero and other musical genres is important.

A legend arises. Called with the nickname of the Sun of Mexico, the singer and actor, born on the island of enchantment Puerto Rico on April 19, 1979, began his career in 1980 in Mexico, the country he adopted as his nation. From there, the son of the Spanish singer-songwriter Luisito Rey and the Italian Marcela Basteri, began to write the foundations of a legend and an icon for a culture and generations.

The versatility of his privileged voice, his charisma, clothes hanger and his own tenacity, plus the drive of his tireless father, were key for that boy who liked to sing to become the best-selling Latin artist in the 90s, and he was credited with popularizing the bolero genre in the general market. His professional achievements include that he has won more than 120 awards for his songs and albums, and that he is the youngest singer to receive a Grammy, at 14 years old. Even his album Romance, which was released in 1991, was known as the third best-selling music album in Mexico, and one of the best-selling Spanish albums of all time.

But its recognitions and scope do not end there, because in addition to the above, in October 2011, the interpreter of The unconditional, I have everything except you, Turn around, The bikina, Cold as the wind and Surrender He was proclaimed as the best Latin artist of the last 25 years according to Billboard magazine.









He was the first Latino artist to receive two platinum records and also holds the record for the most sold-out consecutive performances at the National Auditorium of Mexico, with a total of 35 consecutive concerts. In 1984 he made his film debut on tape. Never more again and his second and last participation in this field (at the moment) was in the film Fever of love, together with Lucero.

Not everything is happiness. Professional successes did not always go hand-in-hand with personal ones, because he has repeatedly spoken of his relationship with his father, the fleeting nature of his romances and the mystery of his life. He is the father of three children, the first, Michelle, born in 1989, was the product of a relationship he had with actress Stephanie Salas; while with the singer and actress Aracely Arámbula she procreated Miguel, born in 2007, and a year later Daniel, however, she is not found next to any of the mothers of her children. Even the singer has held romances with stars like Mariah Carey and Mirka de Llanos.

For a long time he remained based in the United States with fleeting romances with young women and away from the stage, but on his return he even authorized a series about his life for the Netflix platform titled Luis Miguel, the series, which is currently about to debut its second season and stars Diego Bonetta.

As for current events, these days Google Trends and YouTube revealed what is most sought after by the Mexican singer on both platforms. Among the searches are some of his melodies, as well as questions about the series.









On YouTube, the artist has 1.08 billion views within his official channel. Even this Friday, Internet users relived the meeting of Luis Miguel and Selena Quintanilla with an unpublished photo, which again causes a stir among their fans, confirming that the Sun continues to shine for everyone and passing generations. Luis Miguel has sold more than 100 million records around the world.