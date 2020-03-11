Today E3 2020 will be canceled according to rumors

Share it:

A week ago ESA assured that they were going ahead with the celebration of the E3 2020 considering that the extension of COVID-19 was not problematic if the relevant security measures were taken. In the same way they said that they continued monitoring the situation and would make a decision based on the evolution of it. That decision seems to be very close.

In a tweet Devolver Digital invited to cancel flights and hotel reservations made to attend the Los Angeles fair, but as the distributor usually lives on the joke and social networks have added other voices that are easier to take seriously . This is the case of journalist Jason Schreier of Kotaku.

Heard from two people that E3 cancellation will be announced tomorrow AM (both secondhand), and one person w / ESA ties who insists that it won't be. Normally I sit on conflicting info until I sort out what's true, but with E3 rumors now everywhere, figured I'd be transparent here – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 11, 2020

According to information published by the reporter, several sources from various studies have told him that the event will end up being canceled, although he assures that sources close to ESA are still making a decision. In a thread of messages on Twitter, Schreier states that the announcement would be made today.

But, again, whether or not it's announced tomorrow morning, it's only a matter of time before E3 is officially canceled. Publishers can't afford to wait much longer to make their plans, and all sasaplands point to the virus getting way worse in the U.S. before it gets better – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 11, 2020

The spread of the virus that already travels across the planet can still get much worse before it begins to be controlled and ceases to be considered a pandemic, so the three months that separate us from the E3 2020 may not be enough for the celebration of the event is justified.

From the middle Bloomberg ensures that the organization is thinking of holding an online event to replace the face-to-face fair that has been the most important in the medium for years.