To Your Eternity: unveiled a new trailer and the number of episodes of the anime

After spending wagons of tears for A Silent Voice, jewel of both the comics and animation world, thanks to the efforts of the Kyoto Animation Studio which has created an extraordinary film to say the least. And it is precisely from the pen of the same author that the anime of is about to arrive To Your Eternity

Announced in early January, the television adaptation has already had the opportunity to make itself known thanks to the popularity of the manga which tells an exciting and engaging story. After revealing the character design of the characters, the production wanted to release the first trailer of To Your Eternity, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

The studio that will take care of the animations is Brain's Base (Mawaru Penguindrum), while the direction is entrusted to Masahiko Murata (Baby Steps). The series will have one for this first season total duration of 20 episodes. Finally, the opera's debut is scheduled for the autumn season in October.

The plot tells of an immortal being arrived on Earth. By learning what surrounds it, the creature learns to change and gradually take on the form of what it encounters. One day he meets a boy, but soon he is forced to part with him. This is the story of an evolution, of a journey full of sensations and emotions.

And you, instead, what do you expect from this anime, will you follow him? Let us know with a comment below.