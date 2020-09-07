Entertainment

To Your Eternity: the Crunchyroll anime postponed a few weeks after its release

September 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
To Your Eternity had been announced for Italy thanks to Crunchyroll. A few hours ago the platform had confirmed the arrival of the anime based on the manga of the same name by Yoshitoki Oima for several countries, including our own. This had also led to confirm an October 2020 release with the trailer and a composition of 20 total episodes.

However, some of this information needs to be deleted due to the news disclosed during the Japanese morning. The broadcaster NHK has in fact decided to postpone the release of the first episode of To Your Eternity from October to April 2021. The NHK Educational channel will therefore not see the 20 episodes of the anime broadcast during this 2020 finale.

The announcement is due to the delay in the production works of To Your Eternity during the last few months, caused by the Coronavirus which therefore still afflicts the animation houses. The I’m postponing To Your Eternity for six months it is certainly a bad blow for those waiting to see this work in an animated version. To fill this void, we recommend that you review one of the latest trailers featuring Fushi and the other characters from To Your Eternity.

The story of To Your Eternity focuses on the arrival of an alien entity on Earth that, mixing with the Earth’s population, will have to go in search of the meaning of life and death.

