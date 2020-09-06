To Your Eternity is by Crunchyroll: confirmed the official streaming arrival in Italy

Share it:

Yoshitoki Oima enchanted us with his “The Shape of the Voice”, a manga in seven volumes published by Star Comics and which also received its anime version in the form of a feature film. In recent years, however, the author was dedicating herself to manga To Your Eternity. Also published by Star Comics, it is also about to debut as an anime.

In the past few months, we learned who was the voice actor of Fushi and other anime characters and how many episodes To Your Eternity would be composed of. But now it has also been announced who will stream the new product designed by Yoshitoki Oima to Italy.

Today Crunchyroll has announced that To Your Eternity will arrive on its platform in October. A good news for fans of the title who will be able to follow it both without advertising and in step with Japan if premium users and with advertising a week after the release if free user. Attached to the press release, Crunchyroll has unveiled a 38-second preview of To Your Eternity, subtitled in Italian.

Here we witness the beginning of the journey of this creature and of Fushi, in a continuous search for the meaning of life. The trailer also confirms the arrival date in October and that To Your Eternity will consist of a total of 20 episodes.