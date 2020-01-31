To the natural! Alejandra Guzmán poses in a bikini and without makeup next to Silvia Pinal

In recent months, Alejandra Guzmán has caused controversy in social networks, after undergoing several cosmetic surgeries, however, this time again caused a stir when posing in a bikini.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of Call please He shared with his almost 3 million followers a photo in which he poses lying with a tiny flowery bikini and with a coconut in hand.

In addition the Guzmán looks smiling, perhaps because he is in the company of his mother, Silvia Pinal, who poses elegant with a black beach hat, while the sea is seen in the background.

In her post, which was almost 60,000 likes, the 51-year-old singer wrote:

"I love you so much more at sea …"

It may interest you:

Father in law! Lupillo Rivera's daughter poses without clothes in the bathtub

“Brings 1970's hairstyle”: The Golden Scorpion trolls cops from the CDMX (VIDEO)