To the Lake Review: Netflix’s new Russian horror series

Thinking about the Netflix news of October, there are inevitably some titles that go to steal the show. In this sense, we advise you to read our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor, which repays the expectations and is confirmed as the flagship title of this month. This, however, does not mean that there are no alternatives to be discovered and able to surprise. To the Lake, Russian series directed by Pavel Kostomarov, presents a raw and violent story that, despite some ingenuity, manages to have its say in a genre that is now too crowded, finding its own identity in spite of some empty passages.

In cold blood

Massed corpses, cannibalism, torture and survival at any cost, up to a dehumanization that leads to the death of civilization itself. To the Lake try to stage just that, exploring the dark side of the human being, ready to trample on his neighbor and assert his authority, in a world without rules where the law of the strongest is in force.

Before arriving at this, however, the story starts from the everyday life of those who will later be the numerous protagonists of the events: Sergey (Kirill Käro), who will soon prove to be the leader of the group, accompanied by Misha (Eldar Kalimulin), son of his partner Anna (Viktoriya Isakova). We will have the opportunity to delve into the complicated situation of Sergey, who left behind a turbulent relationship with Ira (Maryana Spivak), with whom he had a son, Anton, disputed between Sergey himself and his mother.

They will also join the group Lyonya (Aleksandr Robak), who immediately proved to be the most selfish of the team, the problematic daughter Polina (Viktoriya Agalakova) and second wife Marina (Gilli Messer), pregnant and frail from both a physical and psychological point of view, as she is too dependent on Lyonya. Also Boris (Yuriy Kuznetsov), father of Sergey, will join the others, despite the problematic relations with his son.

During the first episode we will also see the spread of a strange disease which affects the lungs and transforms people into violent subjects, recognizable by the bloody eyes, characteristic of the advanced stage of the disease. An epidemic that starts slowly and in the background compared to Sergey’s personal affairs, only to bring down the company within a couple of days.

And here we come to what in our opinion is one of the flaws of To The Lake, because if the tension is palpable, the same cannot be said of the epidemic which, despite leading to rapid collapse first Moscow and then the rest of Russia, is shown only in a few situations where the infected are present. Unfortunately the latter too often end up in the background and their presence is thus limited to very few scenes.

This because the real engine of the series is the constant escape and the need to survive of the group who, once he leaves Moscow, will try to reach the lake where Boris owns a boat transformed into a home, in an area far from the city that could prove to be a safe haven. This journey to salvation will thus touch several stages, which will put the group in contact with the rampant violence and cruelty that has now hardened the survivors, without sparing the spectator bloody scenes of great impact.

Constant escape

I know To the Lake succeeds in the difficult task of building its own identity at a narrative level, even the staging is not far behind. In fact, the artistic direction of the series surprises positively, demonstrating a certain care placed in photography, which has the cold and icy tones of the incessant falling snow, and in the direction that accompanies strong sequences, which certainly do not leave indifferent.

This does not mean that there is no room for the emotions and the intertwining between the protagonists, which remain of primary importance in writing. What works less, however, is the forcing of some situations which are pushed to the limit, losing credibility. This is especially true for the last few episodes, during which it seems that every negative thing that can happen to the group on time occurs, with some gimmicks aimed at bringing together characters who have not always been successful and well written. The protagonists, although numerous, are however well characterized, each with its own personality.

Also very interesting is the fact that we are not faced with spotless heroes, bringing back that concept of survival at any cost that does not spare even the main characters. As for the ending, there is no real closure, but solutions open up for the continuation of the series that could be interesting, however, taking away strength from what could have been a satisfactory conclusion.

What we see starting from the second episode, is therefore a continuous escape, which leaves room for only a few short breaks, with a rhythm that falls only in the central part, with less successful chapters. Perhaps, the transition from normal life to a post-apocalyptic world would have required a more elaborate development, given that in just two episodes, which represent the diegetic span of two days, we pass from a dinner with “friends” to the military who they pass from house to house, with Moscow in the hands of local gangs.

Furthermore, beyond some clues about an imminent epidemic, we never really see the climate of madness represented which should take complete possession of the cities, although there are some glimpses of this sentiment, which, however, fail to fully satisfy the fans. It is however undeniable that To The Lake has many positive aspects, even if we should open a parenthesis on the absence of Italian dubbing which, as for other titles released in the past, is present only in the subtitles. In conclusion, we are faced with a series that certainly captures attention thanks to its cold and merciless atmosphere, with the great value of do not lapse into imitating other products of the same kind, choosing your own path which, net of some obvious problems, manages to convince.