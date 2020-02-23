To the jugular! Anahí ends Kim Kardashian for so much plastic surgery

Share it:

Anahí is back in the entertainment world, and after announcing that she is waiting for her second baby, the Mexican also announced last month the launch of her podcast “They are there”.

In the weekly podcast, Anahí and her sister Marichelo expressed their views on cosmetic surgeries.

Although Anahí clarified that he has never undergone any treatment of this type, he is not against them, as long as they are done moderately:

I do believe that if you have something that you don't like, that makes you feel complex, that makes you feel bad and that you can fix it or fix it or improve it, why not, it's not bad at all. ”

However, the actress who gave life to Mia Colucci said we should know how to stop and set limits:

"(…) I also think that there have to be limits because suddenly you can go over and then there are things that can be solved (…) but then there are times that you can not fix it."

And to exemplify what he expressed, Anahí turned to the example of Kim Kardashian, who from an early age showed a taste for cosmetic surgeries:

Right now maybe it's fashionable because we see Kim Kardashian and say: ‘wow! I want to be like that, ’but then? What will happen when Kim Kardashian is 80 years old? Where is all that going to go, my God? I have a lot of concern about that, where it is going to go. ”

Here the podcast for you to listen to the famous and her sister talk about it with the renowned plastic surgeon Ary Papadopulos.

With information from Who.

