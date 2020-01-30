         'To the cats, nor to touch them': the true crime of the moment also serves to question the morality of the genre

Share it:

A few weeks after its premiere on Netflix, 'To the cats, nor to touch them: An assassin in Internet' continues shining like one of the best reflections on Internet, its power, its abyss and its lacks. And he does it using a genre, the true crime or documentaries about real crimes, which has reached some relevance thanks mainly to the network. The genre exists since the sixteenth century, and has had incarnations as popular as the murder ballads, Capote's classic 'Cold-blooded' or sensationalist American magazines like 'Hush-Hush' or 'Scandal'.

But in the 21st century they live a renewed existence thanks to the network. On the one hand, podcasts as notorious as the foundational 'Serial' of 2014 and others that followed him as 'Dirty John' or 'My Favorite Murder' who are the heirs of the chronicle of life-long events. And on the other hand is the power of social networks, which combined with the serial and addictive narrative of the wide-ranging platform approach among fans of the genre such as Netflix or HBO, turns viewers into amateur detectives who contrast, comment and track real criminals of the cases portrayed.





So, any documentary true crime It has the point of inevitable cynicism of a chronicle of events: denounces terrible criminal facts, but do not dodge the most morbid and violent details of the cases, in order to engage to the readers / listeners / spectators. They denounce and warn, but they seem to be, deep down, praying that these cases never cease to occur and thus continue to exploit them. A look a little false resignation, with the fool of "I hope these things will not happen, but they happen, and we are here to tell."

'To the cats, nor to touch them' takes a step further in that sense. His conclusion, which has been harshly criticized for his open cynicism, looks directly into the viewer's eyes and tells him that his interest in crimes, in programs such as 'A cats, not even touching them' is what creates fascinating and horrible monsters like Luka Mignotta, focus of attention on this cold and hypnotic Netflix production. Commercial maneuver, outburst of self-criticism or air shooting?

'To the cats, nor to touch them': the true crime that always falls of foot

This miniseries in three chapters of Mark Lewis (who has directed very varied documentaries, only some related tangentially with the Internet, such as 'Silk Road: Drugs, Death and the Dark Web', about the so-called "Amazon of illegal drugs") enters the search for a murderer, based on a disturbing event: the recording of the sadistic execution of some kittens on video, which is subsequently uploaded to the internet.

The cat killer hides an egomaniac and narcissistic personality and begins to play with our protagonists cat and mouse

With an approach that borders on involuntary comedy, a group of amateur detectives of the network is organized through a Facebook group to identify the killer. The clues are sprouting, and soon they begin to discover details about the potential executioner of felines that hide a much darker reality: an egomaniac and narcissistic personality that goes to more and begins to play with our protagonists the cat and the mouse.

The success and impact of this documentary is undoubtedly due to this approach, following at all times the discoveries of Internet users, but it does not lack moral fissures. For example, when our suspect commits a real crime, he is paid almost less attention than the murder of small cats, demonstrating an amazing lack of humanity, but consistent with the message of production (there is the title of the miniseries, of course), which leans towards a vision of the certainly cynical case.

The biggest criticisms that 'A cats, nor touch them' have received make reference to this, which is rounded in the mentioned final plane, where one of the researchers participates the viewer and his quest for real morbidity of a part of guilt that these things happen. Is it our devotion to real crimes that encourages the emergence of disturbed and narcissistic personalities such as Mignotta's? It is a question posed by the documentary and not the protagonists, who for the development of the story do not seem to be too qualified to ask it, since they are so within that abyss of sensations muffled by the screens like the murderer himself.

But there are more criticisms: many of them claim that the documentary leaves aside, obvious or muffles certain issues to make their speech clearer. Everything related to Jun Lin, the human victim that attracts the attention of the authorities and who found a much more terrible ending than the documentary details, since he was not only torn to pieces and some parts of his body were sent to political parties and schools in Vancouver, but his head ended up abandoned in a public park in Montreal.

There are also reasons to believe that the motivation for the crimes could be racial: the Chinese government warned its compatriots to live in Canada, after the discovery of Jun Lin's body, to be cautious, since it was the second murder of a Chinese student in a year. The first was in April 2011, in Toronto. This possible racial motivation is hidden in the documentary to influence the cult of personality, painted as enigmatic and incomprehensible, of the murderer.

Fascination for the criminal

The latter affects a characteristic that many share true crime, and whose discussion involves an ethical debate that is far from resolved: the fascination for evil. Therefore we are barely provided with biographical data about Luka Magnotta, contributing to the halo of mystery that surrounds it, without going into details about a personality that would possibly make him a serial killer, and not a total and absolute villain … who started killing animals, like so many serial killers.

The documentary does not delve into psychological ailments that may have led the murderer to commit crimes, which contributes to that mysterious air, far from something as everyday as a mental illness. These ailments were studied and used as evidence in the trial: Only one month before the trial, Magnotta went to the psychiatric hospital because it was difficult for him to sleep, which was leading him to a state of tension and considerable irritation. Magnotta was under psychological observation since the age of 17, when he had begun to hear voices in his head, which explains why in the statements to the series, his mother seems sadder than shocked with the details of the murder.

However, 'A cats, or touch them' prefers to immerse themselves in an investigation that is not such, detailing some investigations full of gaps in logic and time leaps (deductions from amateur detectives never break down, but the results appear blow and blow), and adding rather movie-like details, such as the killer's obsession with thriller movies and the ridiculous clue-shaped clues that is leaving in his videos, and whose associated conclusions there is no one who creates them.

'Cats, not even touching them' is right: we are all guilty of having reached a point where our understandable fascination with serial killers has led to a myth that in many cases has a dubious moral. That accusation is made from a documentary true crime It's just the morbid icing on the cake. But the game of mirrors should not prevent us from reflecting on our responsibility as spectators.