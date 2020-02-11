To start the year well! Aracely Arámbula confesses that she has a new heartthrob

Share it:

The beautiful actress, Aracely Arambula, has moved away from public life, however, a few days ago he had a meeting with the press and confirmed that he has a New relationship.

Yes, as they read it, Arambula he reluctantly confessed that he is happy and full in all aspects of his life, but said that it is not necessary that the media and people do not have to find out if they have a partner.

"That is, many times there is love and they do not have to know," said the actress, who prefers Save your identity.

However, he stated that “he is not public, but all very well ”, so he will not reveal the identity of his new boyfriend.

He also revealed what he loves about a man: “I like to have fun, I like to laugh, I like that the person with whom I share make me laugh a lot, and this life is to relax and enjoy, ”said the interpreter.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the singer was also in the public eye after the moment when he is having dinner at a restaurant with his ex-partner leaked, Arturo Carmona, as far as I know He rumored a possible return.

However, with those statements one could deny the theory of return with the famous, with whom he had a relationship of 9 years.

