To die of envy: CD Projekt RED gifts to its employees

CD Projekt RED It is one of those places where anyone would like to work. The study celebrates once a year the anniversary of all those employees who turn 5, 10, 15, 20 and up to 25 years being part of it. How do they celebrate it? With authentic luxury gifts for such veterans. Some gifts that this time have shared through social networks and that, as we can see, have to do with their next game, Cyberpunk 2077, and with one of its protagonists, Johnny Guitar (the character that gives life Keanu Reeves). Goes from electric guitars signed by Keanu himself up leather jackets with game details and briefcases with the screenprint of the title and the message “embroidering since 2009" Some gifts that, to our misfortune, the developer has confirmed that they are limited edition for their workers and cannot be purchased anywhere.

Cyberpunk 2077 and the resurgence of The Witcher

The Polish studio is in full production these days, in which they rush the short time that separates them from the April 16, 2020, date chosen for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which after more than three years of development will finally come to light in PC, Playstation 4 Y Xbox One. Turned on its own merits into one of the most anticipated games of the year, the title has left its mark on all who have seen and tried it at fairs and events. The expectation for him is such that in recent weeks the possibility of a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X has been raised, and we have even seen a peculiar remake of the game for the first PlayStation thanks to the editor of Dreams, which continues to do its own.

But it is not the only reason why CD Projekt RED has been making headlines lately. The Witcher, the series of Netflix, has enhanced the value of studio games and has put them back in fashion. So much so that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has broken the record for simultaneous players on Steam this Christmas, more than four years after its sale. The title is available on Xbox Game Pass, has also invaded Beat Saber and even the showrunner of his adaptation, Lauren S. Hissrich, has had to go out to explain why he adapted the novels and not the games.

