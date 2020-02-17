To break the cold, Noelia makes hot dance in tight dress

The Puerto Rican singer Noelia He continues to please his loyal fans and this time he decided to start the Christmas holidays with a sensual dance.

The interpreter of such famous themes as "You" recently opened her first meat restaurant in Mexico City, called Noelia’s Grill House.

In addition, the artist has also dabbled in the world of adult entertainment with her first film of this type, which will be available through a payment on her own platform.

Noelia Lorenzo Monge, 40, recently published a video where he dances sensually to the rhythm of the song "Thotiana", performed by Blueface.

The artist wears a tight white dress with glitters and boots in the same style. The video has almost 23 thousand likes 10 hours after its publication.

