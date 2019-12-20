Entertainment

         'To all the boys I fell in love with': the Netflix sequel already has a trailer and release date

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

‘To all the boys I fell in love with’ was one of the great successes of Netflix in 2018. The tape, based on the romantic literary saga of Jenny Han, tells the stories of a teenage girl starring Wool Condor. The film was a phenomenon and discovered to the world the figure of Noah Centineo.

Will the protagonists continue together?

The film is based on the novel by Jenny Han and now the story has continuation in 'To all the boys: P.D. I still love you'(To all the Boys P.S. I still love you, 2010) who just presented his first trailer. Accompanied in the cast to Noah Centineo another young promise, the actress Wool Condor, becoming a fashionable couple of one of the most commented youth romantic comedies in the unierso streaming.


'To all the boys I fell in love with': a lovely romantic comedy that deserves its huge success

The first breakthrough begins by showing us the relationship of Lara Jean and Peter marching like a charm, but all that will change with the arrival of a new character who also received a letter signed by Lara. When John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), re-enters her life, she must trust herself more than ever, since she faces her first true dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at the same time?.

READ:  What happens if you steal or lose a tenth of the Christmas lottery 2019?

Based on the best-selling romantic novel '. I Still Love You' from Jenny Han. 'To all the boys: P.D. I still love you'has been directed by Michael Fimognari, based on a script of Sofia Alvarez and J. Mills Goodloe and produced by Matt Kaplan. The cast Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro and Holland Taylor, the tape is released in Netflix on February 12.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.