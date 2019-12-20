         'To all the boys I fell in love with': the Netflix sequel already has a trailer and release date

Share it:

‘To all the boys I fell in love with’ was one of the great successes of Netflix in 2018. The tape, based on the romantic literary saga of Jenny Han, tells the stories of a teenage girl starring Wool Condor. The film was a phenomenon and discovered to the world the figure of Noah Centineo.

Will the protagonists continue together?

The film is based on the novel by Jenny Han and now the story has continuation in 'To all the boys: P.D. I still love you'(To all the Boys P.S. I still love you, 2010) who just presented his first trailer. Accompanied in the cast to Noah Centineo another young promise, the actress Wool Condor, becoming a fashionable couple of one of the most commented youth romantic comedies in the unierso streaming.

The first breakthrough begins by showing us the relationship of Lara Jean and Peter marching like a charm, but all that will change with the arrival of a new character who also received a letter signed by Lara. When John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), re-enters her life, she must trust herself more than ever, since she faces her first true dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at the same time?.

Based on the best-selling romantic novel '. I Still Love You' from Jenny Han. 'To all the boys: P.D. I still love you'has been directed by Michael Fimognari, based on a script of Sofia Alvarez and J. Mills Goodloe and produced by Matt Kaplan. The cast Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro and Holland Taylor, the tape is released in Netflix on February 12.