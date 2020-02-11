To All Boys 2 Lana Condor Choose Chico

Share it:

When the romantic comedy ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’ came to Netflix Last 2018 to return us to the adolescent love that exists between the walls of the high school became a mass success. And promises to do it again with its sequel, which comes this February 12.

The adaptation of best-seller Jenny Han introduced us to the actress Wool Condor (‘X-Men: Apocalypse’) as Lara Jean, a young woman who decides to open her heart through letters addressed to the loves of her life. Thanks to his sister such letters reach their senders. And a soap opera began that will now continue with ‘To all the boys: P.D. I still love you'.

In this second movie we will see again Lara Jean submerged in a love triangle between Peter (Noah Centineo), the heartbreaker of the class, and his former crush, John (Jordan Fisher). Well, this is a dilemma that Condor itself has had difficulty solving, as she told Variety.

In the interview he recalled how people began to stop him in the street to congratulate him. “Two weeks after the movie came out, I had mothers approaching me and telling me how much they loved watching the movie with their daughters and how they could see how they were when they were in high school (…). Many people say they want to be Lara Jean's best friend. I mean, I agree. I would love to be your best friend too. I think she is really sweet. ” And after congratulating her came the terrible question: Are you from Team Peter or John's? "They always ask me that question … I usually say that I hate that question because it is very difficult!"I lean towards John. I think Peter is a boy you go out with and John is the boy you marry, for sure. ”

