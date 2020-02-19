To All Boys 2 Lana Condor Choose Chico

Share it:

When the romantic comedy ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’ came to Netflix Last 2018 to return us to the adolescent love that exists between the walls of the high school became a mass success. And after two years of waiting came the expected sequel, which landed on Netflix last February 12.

Have you seen her yet? Remember that the first adaptation of best-seller Jenny Han introduced us to the actress Wool Condor (‘X-Men: Apocalypse’) as Lara Jean, a young woman who, unintentionally, opened her heart to the five loves of her life by writing letters that reached the sender thanks to her little sister. It was Peter (Noah Centineo) the great protagonist of the story in ‘To all the boys: P.D. I still love you'.

Well now, in the sequel we will see again Lara Jean embarked on his love story with the heartbreaker of his class when he receives the answer of one of the letters we knew nothing about. Is about John ambrose (Jordan Fisher), a young man whom he met in the UN Model and with whom he will end up meeting to sow a new doubt in his heart.

Well, this is a dilemma that Condor herself has had difficulty solving, as she told Variety. In the interview he recalled how people began to stop him in the street to congratulate him. “Two weeks after the movie came out I had mothers approaching me and telling me how much they loved watching the movie with their daughters and how they could see how they were when they were in high school (…). Many people say they want to be Lara Jean's best friend. I mean, I agree. I would love to be your best friend too. I think she is really sweet. ” And after congratulating her came the terrible question: Are you from Team Peter or John's? “They always ask me that question (…) I usually say that I hate that question because it is very difficult!”, Said the actress, who has got wet and has advanced who is her favorite: "I lean towards John. I think Peter is a boy you go out with and John is the boy you marry, for sure. ” Ahem. Ahem.

