 Titans third season audition leaves possible reference to Roy Harper

After jumping the rumor a few weeks ago that the third season of "Titans" I would have another mythical character from the comics, Roy Harper, an audition arrives on the Internet that seems to confirm and advance the archer's arrival to the DC Universe platform series.

The two minute video shows an unknown actor talking to a second individual who is believed to be Roy. In the video, the actor tries to help that other individual that we never see and seems to suffer from addiction. It should be noted here that in the comics, Roy Harper has gone through several stages of drug addiction, and that could be the way he would be thrown for the Titans series, although as we know, auditions should not correspond to dialogues or real situations of the series.

In his first appearance in “More Fun Comics # 73”Roy Harper was Oliver Queen's partner, aka Green Arrow. In the 90s, Roy "became independent" on his own as a hero under the name of Arsenal, joining and even leading the group of the Titans. In recent years, the character has spent much of his days fighting crime working alongside teams of superheroes, such as the Justice League and Outsiders.

In this third season, of premiere this fall, we would also have the debut of other DC characters, such as Lex Luthor or Barbara Gordon as Oracle.