General News

 Titans third season audition leaves possible reference to Roy Harper

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Roy Harper / Arsenal / Speedy in the DC comics

After jumping the rumor a few weeks ago that the third season of "Titans" I would have another mythical character from the comics, Roy Harper, an audition arrives on the Internet that seems to confirm and advance the archer's arrival to the DC Universe platform series.

The two minute video shows an unknown actor talking to a second individual who is believed to be Roy. In the video, the actor tries to help that other individual that we never see and seems to suffer from addiction. It should be noted here that in the comics, Roy Harper has gone through several stages of drug addiction, and that could be the way he would be thrown for the Titans series, although as we know, auditions should not correspond to dialogues or real situations of the series.

In his first appearance in “More Fun Comics # 73”Roy Harper was Oliver Queen's partner, aka Green Arrow. In the 90s, Roy "became independent" on his own as a hero under the name of Arsenal, joining and even leading the group of the Titans. In recent years, the character has spent much of his days fighting crime working alongside teams of superheroes, such as the Justice League and Outsiders.

In this third season, of premiere this fall, we would also have the debut of other DC characters, such as Lex Luthor or Barbara Gordon as Oracle.

READ:   Robert Pattinson is already rehearsing for The Batman and possible filming information



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.