Titans 3, first look at the new look of Starfire and previews on the role of Blackfire

Filming for the third season of Titans has started for a few weeks now, and after seeing Curran Walters as Red Hood it is time to give a first look at the new look of Starfire.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, in fact, the director of photography Boris Mojsovski has spread on Instagram a photo of Anna Diop on the set, revealing the first differences in appearance compared to the previous season.

Meanwhile, producer Gary Walker has revealed to TV Line some sneak peeks of Starfire’s role in the new episodes, particularly with regards to his relationship with Blackfire (Damaris Lewis): “We are planning a great season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister / enemy Blackfire will put her on a path where she will discover both the secrets of her past and clues to her fate … all of which will lead to her his consecration as Starfire. Also, this season we have some surprises in store for hardcore fans of the character. “

We remind you that, in Italy, the first two seasons of the series (passed from DC Universe to HBO Max) are currently available in the Netflix catalog. There are no news on the release date of the new season. In the meantime, we refer you to the first photo from the set of Titans 3.