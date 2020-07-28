Titans 3, Brenton Thwaites teases fans about new Nightwing costume updates

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When Dick Grayson has finally embraced the identity of Nightwing at the end of the second season of Titans, showing fans the long-awaited costume and new fighting style, and during an interview on Rotten Tomatoes the interpreter Brenton Thwaites teased the fans by talking about the suit updates.

In fact, Thwaites says: "We have reserved some ideas to modify and update the Nightwing costume so that we can still use the style of the original suit originally designed, also because these costumes are really difficult and long to make. It is always a good and right thing to improve an idea that we have already developed. We are currently working on several gadgets that we could add to Nightwing's costume".

With Collider the actor instead talked about the identity transition from Robin to Nightwing: "My initial training was to be aimed at interpreting Nightwing. Then we had other elements to deal with and we took a different path. All this time, however, I was very anxious to read Dick's evolution in Nightwing and find out step by step the pieces of its transformation".

We leave you with the Titans 2 review. What do you think of the words of Brenton Thwaites? Curious to discover the next updates of the costume of Nightwing? Tell us yours in the comments at the bottom of the news.