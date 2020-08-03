Titanfall 3 may come out sooner or later: EA praises Respawn Entertainment

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the critical acclaim, Titanfall 2 has failed to impose itself firmly on the market. After the publication of the game at the end of 2016 – almost simultaneously with the Call of Duty and Battlefield on duty – Respawn Entertainment has dedicated itself to something else.

Last year the Californian studio churned out the successful free-to-play Apex Legends first and then the popular single-player action / adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now, however, he is working on Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, an ambitious Oculus Virtual Reality project, officially scheduled for later this year. At the moment, therefore, there doesn't seem to be any new Titanfall scheduled, but never say never…

During the last shareholder meeting, the same during which EA reported growing earnings in 2020, CFO Blake Jorgensen got to jump into the past and discuss the 2017 Respawn Entertainment acquisition, a move which he is very proud of. While talking about talent from the development team, an aspect that convinced Electronic Arts to focus heavily on them, Jorgensen also suggested that Titanfall may be returning in the future. "We managed to get them on our side and give them incredible support, a decision we made because they are incredibly talented. It wasn't just for Titanfall – no offense for Titanfall. It's a fantastic game, and it may be that before or you will see another one. But we did it mainly for the team. "



In short, this is not an official announcement, but the declaration of a high-ranking executive like Jorgensen certainly makes us optimistic.