Titanfall 2: the release on Steam gives new life to the game, will Titanfall 3 be done?

That Respawn Entertainment isn't currently working on Titanfall 3 is now a certainty, but recent events could give the team the right motivation to add the project to those in the near future.

Titanfall 2 in fact, it has landed on Steam like many other Electronic Arts games in the last few weeks and this operation is making the game known to many users who had ignored it at the exit for the simple fact that it was not available on the Valve client. As of this writing the game boasts just under 8,000 active users on servers with a maximum peak of 8,393 players. These are not astronomical figures, but enough to bring the second chapter of the first-person shooter based on robots to be among the 100 most popular games of the moment on Steam.

In short, it cannot be excluded that this renewed interest of the players towards the series may push the Respawn team not to work only on the sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and the support of Apex Legends, the free to play battle royale set right in the universe of Titanfall.

We remind you that recently Dead Space 3 and Mass Effect Andromeda have also made their debut on Steam and they are all available in big discount for a limited period of time.