Titanfall 2 is the most played of all the Battlefields put together on Steam

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Titanfall 2 was launched on Steam last week, since the game landed on the Valve marketplace seems to enjoy a new youth, as evidenced by the first numbers recorded in these days.

Titanfall 2 scores an average of over 9,000 players active simultaneouslyor more than all the Battlefield episodes put together with Battlefield V stopped at 1,700 players and Battlefield 1 at 1,200 players while Star Wars Battlefront 2 slightly exceeds 3,000 active users.

However relatively small numbers those of Titanfall 2 but which testify a fair interest in the game of Respawn Entertainment, unfortunately never kissed by the commercial success hoped for, also due to the choice of Electronic Arts to launch it on the market a week after Battlefield 1 in 2016, a decision that he did not reward the game and was also highly criticized by former company members.

Who knows that these numbers do not convince EA to finance Titanfall 3, currently the project does not seem to be in development, with Respawn committed according to the rumors on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 and on a project still to be announced.