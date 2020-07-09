Entertainment

'Tis Time for Torture, Princess: new recommendations are coming for the viral manga

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Shonen Jump + has launched the new 8Kaijuu series that has quickly gone viral, but in the digital magazine of the Shueisha house it has been for some years that there are excellent works even if not particularly famous to most people. One of the first to be successful was World End Harem, but there are also Jigokuraku and 'Tis Time for Torture, Princess.

The manga began in April 2019, shortly after the debut of the phenomenal Spy x Family, by Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei, the screenwriter and the artist respectively. The duo, month after month, has published chapters of 'Tis Time for Torture, Princess that have attracted more and more readers and getting various recommendations and even some nominations for Japanese awards for manga.

A little over a year after its debut, however, a special commendation arrives, one recommendation from an author known as Makoto Yukimura of Vinland Saga. Yukimura posted a tweet on his official account writing it in both Japanese and English. The translation is this: "Hime-sama Gomon no Jikan Desu ('Tis Time for Torture, Princess) is my favorite manga these days. A year has passed since the series began. I'm sure he will soon become an anime. Take a look at it! "

Occasionally it happens that famous mangakas give advice to their fans, as happened with Yoshihiro Togashi and Demon Slayer when years ago the latter was still in its infancy, and the effect is naturally to draw attention to the recommended manga. 'Tis Time for Torture, will Princess be able to get new audiences with this move by Yukimura?

