Tired of ‘TODAY’? Galilea launches as a singer with this music VIDEO!

Galilea Montijo started 2020 with all the possible attitude and rhythm … The beautiful tapatia left the Instagram community speechless when she starred in a music video.

As you read it… The famous conductor of “TODAY” gave us a chair of good taste when dressing, because for the recording of the video “Kiss Me”From Yuri looked spectacular and sophisticated outfits.

The video that was shared by Galilee itself already has almost half a million views. He was accompanied by the following legend:

"Dancing and singing I start this 2020💃🏻 Playing with fashion and Yuri!"

The comments of his fans did not wait … Some even joked that Galilee should stop driving to launch as a singer.

"You look divine, the video is super 😍❤️. ”

"OMG ! You looked super, this amazing ❤️❤️. ”

“I love that good vibes that always characterized you. With all the beautiful attitude !!! ❣ ”

“I love you 😍 you are the most 🔝🔥”.

With information from Tribune.

