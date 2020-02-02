Tips to start writing a script, by Robert Mckee

Share it:

Robert Mckee is a legend of film teaching. Your script courses, as well as his book 'The script: substance, structure, style and principles of screenwriting 'are an inseparable part of the learning of screenwriters around the world in recent decades. Among his students there are 65 Oscar and 250 Emmy winners.

But, beyond the awards, Mckee has managed to demonstrate how you can also make history of cinema (and TV) from the same teaching. There is, therefore, no more authoritative voice to speak of a script than this 78-year-old American. Although he does not like that nickname, the usually called script guru has passed through Spain to teach one of his requested seminars. Has been ECAM the one in charge of which the author of 'The script' gives a masterful lesson of four intense days in which He has talked about comedy, action, terror and television. Fotograms, meanwhile, has had the opportunity to chat with him for a while and, since it is the first name whose advice will come to mind to anyone who considers becoming a screenwriter, we have asked him for the main doubts of all first time. In addition to asking for the end of 'Game of Thrones'. You are welcome.