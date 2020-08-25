Tinelli declared that he dreams of Luis Suárez in San Lorenzo but a competitor arose in South America

Share it:

Tinelli knows of Suárez’s sympathy for San Lorenzo and would make an attempt for him if he leaves Barcelona

The river is still churning in Barcelona and there are still doubts about the continuity of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, two of the maximum references of the workforce. The Dutch Ronald Koeman came to the bank to replace Quique Setién with the broom in hand and the Uruguayan would be one of those targeted to leave the club. In South America two clubs poked up to take over his services if he was declared expendable.

“Here we love Luis. The doors are open now. He gives us a half wink and we will look for him “, said to Sports world Marcelo Tinelli, president of San Lorenzo who, in addition to praising Suárez as a footballer and person, is clear that the Gunman long ago confessed his affection for the entity of Boedo.

The charrúa said at the time that he began to like the Cyclone because he saw the time when he won several titles from the hand of Manuel Pellegrini: “I looked a lot at Beto Acosta, then Bernardo Romeo, Romagnoli, Pipa Estévez … I saw that generation when I was little and I liked it”. The television host is aware of the complicated contractual situation of the 33-year-old striker at Barcelona and that is why he expressed his desire to have him in Boedo.

“I am still surprised by what is happening with Luis. Hopefully I can continue at Barcelona, ​​which is one of the best clubs in the world. What better than having the best number 9! But from what I read and hear, it seems very difficult. And if there is no way, in San Lorenzo we would be delighted to have it, of course”, He concluded with the idea.

Luis Suárez defines his future: will he stay in Barcelona? (EFE / Federico Anfitti)



However, in Uruguay they also stopped their ears before the rumors of Lucho’s farewell from the Catalan club and Nacional de Montevideo, from where he emerged as a footballer, remains on the lookout. Alejandro Balbi, vice president of the Bag, stated in How are you doing? (Radio Cologne): “Suárez’s situation is quite painful. Here we love him a lot and we are hurt by what happened just like Cavani at PSG. I didn’t think he would leave Barcelona. One yearns to bring players from that hierarchy. Although Uruguayan football does not have a superlative level, dreaming does not cost anything ”.

The data is that the high-ranking director of Nacional contacted Edinson Cavani’s representative in the last time when he learned that he would not continue at Paris Saint Germain. So, if the departure of Suárez from Barça is confirmed, they will at least probe him.

In Spain they assure that Koeman communicated to the former Ajax and Liverpool, which has a link with the institution until mid-2021, to look for equipment. Moreover, they detailed that the DT’s call to the attacker lasted just a minute. And around this time another version emerged: Suárez would have decided to remain at Barça until his contract ends next year. Spanish media reported that the Uruguayan receives a salary close to 17 million euros per year. Disgusted by the situation, could rebel and refuse to leave at the risk of being separated from the squad.

