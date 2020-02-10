Tinder renews its commitment to export: partnership with paiN Gaming

Share it:

Tinder has become such an important application for the social sphere of individuals in the third millennium that a professor from London University College coined the term "The Tinder Effect".

We had talked about it in detail a couple of years ago, at the time of the first sortie of the popular dating app in the world of exports with MiBR.

The dating app has managed to intercept changes in human relationships and in the way of living a relationship with another individual, increasingly translated towards digitization and the so-called "gamification", general concept applicable in various fields including, in fact, also the"dating". Therefore, it is easy to enter the world of competitive gaming, an increasingly interesting and quick way to connect with the younger generations.

One of the most important Brazilian organizations, paiN Gaming, announced that it has entered into a sponsorship deal with Tinder. As we have already told you, the main dating app market is Brazil; therefore the partnership could not have been simpler and more obvious.

paiN Gaming it is one of the most important carioca organizations, we said. The company deploys teams on several titles including Rainbow Six Siege.

The partnership with Tinder inherits the teams of DOTA, Free Fire (extremely popular mobile battle royale), Clash Royale is CS: GO.

The details regarding the partnership and the activations have yet to be revealed, so we remain curious to see if the agreement will lead to show off the sponsor on the shirts and have the photos of the players in the ads of the app. Above all, if there are special bonuses for paiN fans who will download the app and subscribe to the dating service.