Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will present the 2021 Golden Globes

While the Oscars confirm that they again do without presenter, the Golden Globes continue to show that they are not afraid to choose it. Unlike the Oscars, who seems fearful of identifying with anyone's humor (or with their tweets), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association seems to go all out. He has shown these last five years with Ricky Gervais, one of the most acidic, direct and brave presenters remembered in these awards. Messing with DiCaprio, with Scorsese and, above all, with your own bosses or comparing Apple with ISIS is not easy. But we already knew that this was going to be his last year, maybe that's why it was even more direct than usual.

What we still did not expect was that we were going to have confirmation as soon as possible of your substitute, or rather, substitutes. Paul Telegdy, one of the NBC executives announced on the day of the chain at the Pasadena Critics Association, that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would replace Gervais as a duo next 2021. It's no surprise, besides being two of the big names of the American comedy, both They presented the show from 2013 to 2015. This was collected by Comicbook in a statement from Telegdy.

NBC has been the home of two of the funniest people on the planet, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and we can't wait any longer to share the great news that they will be the hosts of the Golden Globes again.

There is no doubt that the Golden Globes are still betting on daring and comics and quality comics. We cannot say anything about the Oscars, but we already know that in the Golden Globes of 2021, we will live great moments.