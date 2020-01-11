Tina Fey and Amy Poehle in charge of the 2021 Golden Globes

Share it:

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share the duties of the host for the Golden Globes ceremony in 2021.

Poehler herself shared the announcement at a meeting of television critics on Saturday, just a week after the ceremony broadcast with Ricky Gervais as the host.

"There are no two funniest people anywhere," said Poehler, who introduced himself with the name of an NBC publicist who was going to open a network's day presentation about his programming.

Poehler, ironic, said the network was glad that the couple found time in their busy schedules to face the Balloons. They have welcomed three times before.

At the ceremony last Sunday, Gervais sarcastic jokes on his fifth shift as a host received mixed reviews and reactions from the celebrity audience. Poehler and Fey got a warmer reception for their comic approach.

Gervais repeatedly said during the ceremony that it was the last time he intended to introduce himself. A total of 18.3 million viewers tuned in, a small drop over the 18.6 million who watched the 2019 ceremony co-organized by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

"You can't deny that Tina and Amy's comic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards television and film awards. "We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."

Poehler joked that he couldn't wait to present the award for the best movie for the video, "Puppy Dog Bouncing in the Box Like This."

NBC keeps it busy: the chain announced on Saturday that it has renewed the craft show "Making It", presented and produced by Poehler and Nick Offerman, former cast partners of "Parks and Recreation."

The date for the Golden Globes next year will be announced later, NBC said.