Timothy Hutton, accused of abusing a young woman in 1983

The actor Timothy Hutton She faces a charge of rape of a 14-year-old girl who would have taken place in 1983. As detailed in a BuzzFeed News report, published on Monday afternoon, according to the victim, Sera Johnston, Hutton assaulted her during the filming of the movie 'The Iceman' ('Iceman'). Johnston said she and two friends were invited to the room at the Hutton hotel, where the alleged assault occurred. The woman claims that she was raped by Hutton, then a twenties, and one of his friends. The incident allegedly occurred in Vancouver, where Johnston filed a criminal report with the police last year.

Hutton and his team deny the allegations in the report. In the story collected by the publication, it is argued that the victim was with her two friends when she met the actor who was with two friends. After a talk in a restaurant, Hutton invited them to the hotel where they were staying. There he invited them to drink, began to approach and caress the girl, while the actor told him to relax. The woman also detailed forced her to make a fellatio.

For his part, Hutton has denied these claims, saying he could soon file a libel suit against Johnston and the publication detailing his accusations. "For the past two and a half years I have been targeted by multiple attempts at extortion by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston in order to extract millions of dollars"affirmed the actor."She threatened that if she didn't comply with her demands, she would go to the press with a false accusation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada. I never assaulted Mrs. Johnston"said the actor.

"What is really happening here is that Mrs. Johnston's extortion attempts failed"adds Hutton (…)"I will not stop fighting to expose this story for what it is: a failed attempt at extortion based on something that never happened"he concluded.

The report says that Johnston in late 2019 filed a criminal complaint against Hutton with the Vancouver Police Department, and that "He didn't show up because, until the #MeToo movement did not explode more than two years ago, he assumed that no one would believe his word before a powerful and respected Hollywood figure".