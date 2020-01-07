Timothée Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in a new biopic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Searchlight Pictures has closed an agreement with the director of 'Le Mans' 66', James Mangold, to direct the actor Timothée Chalamet as young Bob Dylan during the period when he was about to become the most influential figure in folk music. Dylan himself is actively working with Searchlight and Mangold on the project, of which there is still no official title, but which begins to be known as 'Going Electric'.

Getty Images

Negotiations are underway with Chalamet, who has received strong criticism in his latest film, 'Little Women', and which will then make his London stage debut alongside Eileen Atkins in '4,000 Miles', written by Amy Herzog. It is expected that this work will be from April 16 to May 23. 'Going Electric' will be launched after those days. Chalamet has also shot 'The French Dispatch', directed by Wes Anderson, which comes from Fox Searchlight this year, although the release date has not yet been confirmed.

It will also close 2020 starring the adaptation of the science fiction novel of Frank Herbert, 'Dune', directed by Denis Villenueve, which Warner Bros will take to theaters next December.

As the Deadline publication indicates, the young 24-year-old actor is already taking guitar lessons so he can familiarize himself with his new character.

Mangold, who has raised more than 2016 million dollars worldwide with 'Le Mans' 66' in addition to very strong criticism, will make his second film about an iconic musician after 'On the Tightrope' in 2005, about the history of Johnny Cash and June Carter played by Joaquin Phoenix Y Reese witherspoon. Now the filmmaker has rewritten a script written by Jay Cocks ('Gangs of New York'). Searchlight acquired the project after HBO released the rights. The film also includes the rights to the book 'Dylan Goes Electric' by Elijah Wald. Dylan himself will be executive producer along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona.

The story will revolve around the singer-songwriter and his interaction with the music legends of the 60s, including Joan Baez, Seeger and other contemporary figures of that time.