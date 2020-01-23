Timothée Chalamet has a 'twin' (and is on TikTok)

Share it:

They say we all have 7 people similar to us somewhere in the world. Well, they are not talkative, we are checking with the double of Ariana Grande, the Spanish actress who could impersonate Aitana, the 'doppelgänger' of Harry Styles … Well, wait, because today we found a TikToker what is nailed to Timothée Chalamet. Yes, it is a girl.

The girl's name is Charlotte Roberts and is a true fan of the New York actor. So much so, that he has taken his hobby one step further, and has decided to imitate it (and with very good results, by the way). And no, it is not that surgery has been done to look like him, or anything like that (although it seems a lie, there are people who do these things). This resemblance does not occur naturally, there is a little trick behind this … It's makeup!

And you will think, okay, sure it has thrown a thousand and one potingues in the face to get it. Well, the most incredible of all is that no. In fact, he only needed to use makeup base and products to perform the 'contouring'. Yes, that technique that the Kardashian popularized serves more than to get favored in the photos.

The video has already gone viral on Twitter, logically. And of course, with meme included.

In addition, Charlotte has wanted to share with her followers a small tutorial on how she has done it. The key, obscure the Cheekbones, jaw and chin. He also emphasized the eyebrows…. and tachán!

Would you dare to do it at home?