Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie, the best photobomb of the Oscars

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The red carpet of the Oscars is, for the vast majority of attendees, the perfect time to show off their best smiles and galas … and also the most fun to ‘bust’ the photos of your classmates. Or, what is the same, make them a good photobomb. And the most fun of this 2020 edition was, without a doubt, the one that Timothée Chalamet starred with his partner Margot Robbie.

After leaving the photographers open-mouthed wearing a Prada model that only he could fit, Chalamet realized that his partner, nominated as Best Supporting Actress for 'The Scandal (Bombshell)' and also spectacular with a Chanel design, and launched to sneak into his inn. Luckily she, as soon as he realized that it was Timmy who was at his side, reacted in an adorable way and could not help taking her face affectionately.

Both actors have vertigo agendas for the coming months. After 'Birds of prey' and 'The scandal (Bombshell)', Margot will premiere 'Peter Rabbit 2: On the run', 'The Suicide Squad', 'Ruin', 'Marian', 'Gotham City Sirens', 'Barbie' and another project starring Joker and Harley Quinn, still without a title.

Chalamet, meanwhile, has just finished ‘The French Dispatch’ and ‘Dune’ and could star – yet not officially confirmed – the expected continuation of ‘Call Me By Your Name’.