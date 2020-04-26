Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have ended their relationship

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After being more than a year together, the actors Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, have ended the courtship that they had since mid-2018, although the reason is not known for sure, the actor confirmed it in a recent interview.

During an interview with British Vogue magazine, in its May issue, Timothée revealed some details about his current life, in addition to conducting a splendid photo shoot that once again made all his fans fall in love.

It was during this talk that the actor confirmed that she is currently single, announcing that her relationship with Lily-Rose had ended, news that surprised her followers, who were still hoping they would continue together.

Fans of both believed that there was still a chance that the actors were together, despite the fact that in recent weeks they had not had any kind of update on them, so the news took them by surprise.

These have also expressed that, apparently, the relationship ended in a peaceful way on the part of both, since they assure that there would be no type of repentance involved.

It has recently been revealed that actor Timothée Chalamet will be participating in the second installment of the hit movie "Call me by your name", the production of which has been confirmed by film director Luca Guadagnino, however delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.