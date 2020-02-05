Timothée Chalamet: all the curiosities about the most 'cool' actor of the moment

Share it:

Gather all the qualities to become a andLasting strella: talent, attractiveness and estilazo. Timothée Chalamet is 24 years old and a career full of successes. She carries art in DNA, because her mother, Nicole Flender, a former dancer on Broadway, and, although her name sounds very French, was born in New York. There he began studying acting at LaGuardia Highg School, a school that Jennifer Aniston also went to, until 2013, when he graduated. A year earlier they gave him a role in 'Royal Pains' and shortly after intervened in one of the most successful series 'Homeland'. If you don't remember it, we tell you in this video this and other curiosities about Timothée Chalamet that you have to learn if you want to have the title of fan, megafan of the actor.

In cinema, his first role of weight was as son of Matthew McConaughey in 'Interstellar', by Christopher Nolan. However, his great leap to fame came with 'Call Me by Your Name ', tape that led him to get an Oscar nomination. Then would come 'Lady Bird', film of Greta Gerwing, director with whom he has returned to work in the new version of 'Little women'. In both coincided with Saoirse Ronan.

In his 1.82 height there are more passions like music. Tim plays the piano, the guitar and freaks rap. He started to study Cultural Anthropology at Columbia University, but he could do more acting. As 'boy' Woody Allen shared screen with Selena Gomez in 'Rainy days in New York' and it became Enrique V in 'The King'. Become a style icon 'Millennial', Timothée Chalamet He is considered one of the most influential men in fashion. He always manages to capture all eyes with his daring bets in which there is no striking color, nor sequin that resists him.

With 'Dune', Denis Villeneuve's film, the sequel to 'Call Me by Your Name', pending release and filming, Timothée Chalamet's next big challenge will be to give life to Bob Dylan Unstoppable!