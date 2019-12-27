Timothée Chalamet: 14 curiosities of the actor

Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images
Timothée Chalamet is one of the actors of the moment thanks to his brilliant performance in the movie 'Call Me By Your Name', an interpretation that earned him more than 40 nominations in different awards, including the Oscars. Soon he will premiere 'Beautiful Boy' with Steve Carell, and 'Rainy Day in New York' under Woody Allen. Who will be able to dispute the throne?
one
Was born in New York
Despite his French name, he owes everything to his father, who was born in France. Timothée was born in Hell's Kitchen.
two
He studied at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts
Timothée studied drama at the same school that Al Pacino, Jennifer Anniston or Nicki Minaj studied.
3
Ansel Elgort stole all papers at school
Both actors studied drama at LaGuardia High School and Ansel was always one step ahead when it came to getting papers.
4
He appeared in 'Homeland'
Few remember the actor in 'Homeland', but appeared in the second season playing the boyfriend of the odious daughter of Nicholas Brody.
5
His acting model is Denzel Washington
The veteran actor is the mirror in which Chalamet is set for his performances.
6
Frank Ocean interviewed him
Timothée is a fan of Ocean. So much so, that the artist interviewed him for V MAN.
7
He had a past as a rapper
Lil 'Timmy Tim was his stage name, and there is even video of the moment. SAFETY PIN.
8
He bought season ticket for the NBA and had to resell it
The actor bought with his first salary (from an ad for Disney) a season ticket to see the New York Knicks, since he thought that LeBron James would sign for the team. But, when James went to the Miami Heat, Timothée escaped class to resell tickets next to the Knicks Stadium.
9
He thanked Cardi B for an award
We have all danced (and we will dance this summer) 'I Like It', Cardi B. Chalamet's song is a very big fan of Cardi, and he dedicated his prize at the Gotham Awards. Here you have the moment.
10
Eric Roberts declared fan
Such a montage rose Timothée to his instagram with the words: 'Eric Roberts. Screen legend '.
eleven
He was dating Madonna's daughter
He and Lourdes León had a brief relationship in early 2018 and is his only known girlfriend. They are good friends.
12
In China, his fans call him 'Sweet Tea'
13
He donated his salary from Woody Allen's film to anti-abuse organizations
After filming at Woody Allen's orders, the Harvey Weinstein scandal jumped and the media recovered Allen's case with his daughter Dylan. TImothée decided to take his salary and donate it to several organizations that fight against sexual abuse in response.
14
He was about to be 'Spider-Man'
Before Marvel signed Tom Holland, Timothée was one of the casting finalists. I had the opportunity to read (the script before the casting managers) twice, and in all of them I ended up leaving the room in a panic and completely sweaty. I called my agent and said: 'Brian, I've thought a lot about this and I think I have to go back to that room and read a third time'. But the manager dissuaded him from returning a third time, telling him the story of how Sean Young lost the role of Catwoman.
