Timothée Chalamet: 14 curiosities of the actor

14

He was about to be 'Spider-Man'

Before Marvel signed Tom Holland, Timothée was one of the casting finalists. I had the opportunity to read (the script before the casting managers) twice, and in all of them I ended up leaving the room in a panic and completely sweaty. I called my agent and said: 'Brian, I've thought a lot about this and I think I have to go back to that room and read a third time'. But the manager dissuaded him from returning a third time, telling him the story of how Sean Young lost the role of Catwoman.