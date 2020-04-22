 Timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 75: After the Snap

Share it:

Thanos' snap was the conclusion of our story last week, but what happened next in the UCM timeline? In this report we will see what happened after Thanos snapped his fingers. At the same time, events starring young superheroes occur in the third season of "Marvel’s Runaways", or there is a real massacre at the hands of Frank Castle, aka Punisher.

2018

May

Day 31

After snapping his fingers, Thanos momentarily ends up in the Soul Gem pocket universe. A manifestation of Gamora speaks to Thanos asking him if he achieved his mission, Thanos admits that he did, but that it cost him everything.

Hank Pym, Janet, and Hope van Dyne monitor Lang within the Quantum Realm.

Thanos uses the Space Gem to teleport to the planet known as the Garden.

Lang absorbs the healing quantum particles necessary for Ghost.

Bucky Barnes calls Steve Rogers.

On Titan, Peter Parker helps Tony Stark up, while Mantis senses that something is happening. The "disappearances" begin to occur: Nick Fury and Maria Hill travel throughout Atlanta trying to track down a new signal for alien spacecraft. Hill informs him that there were several disturbances in Wakanda. Fury orders Hill to contact Cameron Klein when a car loses control in front of them and crashes. Clint Barton turns around for a moment and loses sight of his daughter Lila, when he sees where he was again he realizes that Lila is gone. Sharon Carter falls victim to the Snap. Mantis abruptly turns to dust, terrifying his allies. Barnes turns to dust in front of Thor and Rogers. Drax the Destroyer also becomes a victim of Thanos.

Hope prepares to take Lang out of the quantum realm, but when the countdown begins Scott Lang hears the transmission cut off. Believing that it is a joke, Lang begins to yell for his friends, not realizing that they have been destroyed. Lang would spend the next five years within the Quantum Realm, which felt like minutes to him. The world would believe that Lang is a victim of the Snap. Star-Lord is also erased from existence. Barton begins to search for the rest of his family without realizing that their dust has scattered along the wind. Multiple Wakandians perish, much to M’Baku's shock. Doctor Strange is also erased from existence, telling Stark that there was no other way. Fury and Hill approach the car that crashed just to see that no one is inside. When a helicopter crashes into a building, Fury realizes that something has happened and that the Avengers have been unable to prevent it. When he tells Hill it's code red, he realizes it turns to dust. Fury runs and activates the transmitter Carol Danvers gave him 23 years ago.

Fury activates the transmitter, wishing Danvers can respond, but realizes that he, too, is falling victim to whatever is happening. At Midtown School, during a rehearsal by the college band, several members of the orchestra vanish after falling victim to the snap. T’Challa dies in front of Okoye. Lady Sif, the Asgardian actor who played Loki in the 2017 performance seen on "Thor: Ragnarok", May Parker, Betty Ross, Shuri and the former S.H.I.E.L.D. who played Galaga also fall victim to the Snap. Peter Parker is erased from existence in the arms of Tony Stark, who feels guilty for not being able to save him. Groot dies while calling Rocket Raccoon. Maximoff remains next to the body of his partner, also falling victim to the Click. While Rhodes searches for him, Sam Wilson turns to dust.

Nebula confirms to Stark that Thanos accomplished his mission.

Rogers finds the Vision body and along with the other survivors (Romanoff, Banner, Thor, Rocket and Rhodes) realizes that Thanos has won.

Thanos, having accomplished his goal, sits in the Garden, proud to have accomplished his goal.

In Scott Lang's house, television broadcasts an emergency system calling for calm due to the inexplicable death of half the population of the universe, ignoring what happened, the giant ant continues to play the drum.

June

Day 1

Stark and Nebula manage to repair the damaged Benatar and abandon Titan.

The Avengers try to locate Fury and go through Atlanta, finding the transmitter, which is calling someone.

Day 21

At the base of the New Avengers, Rogers and Romanoff see the global count of the human population proving that Thanos really accomplished what he set out to do. Rhodes informs Fury that the transmitter has been activated again. Romanoff wants to know who Fury was calling, when he turns around he finds the answer to his question: Captain Marvel has come to Earth in search of Fury.

Thanos destroys the Infinity Stones, reducing them to atoms. The amount of energy released causes irreparable damage to your body.

Day 22

Tony Stark and Nebula continue with the arrangement of the ship, as the last food packages have been finished. The ship's oxygen is running low, so Stark records a message for Pepper Potts. Wishing she was alive.

Carol Danvers manages to track the Benatar signal at the request of the Avengers and Rocket Raccoon and finds Stark's location. Danvers brings Stark to Earth.

Day 23

On Earth, Stark is cared for by the Avengers, who discuss what they can do. Stark is reunited with Potts. The Avengers ask Stark if he knows where Thanos may be. However, Stark finds himself aching in defeat and remembering his disappointment with Rogers, Stark begins to scream that he has nothing that can help his former allies. Stark passes out from decompensation.

After sedating Stark and letting him rest, Danvers informs the Avengers that she is going to assassinate Thanos, but the others stop her by saying that they will go with her. Nebula interrupts the conversation by revealing the coordinates of the Garden, the place Thanos always mentioned as his retreat place after snapping his fingers.

Rocket Raccoon confirms that Thanos can be in place, as two days ago there was a great release of energy. Danvers insists that they attack Thanos head-on, Thor calls the Stormbreaker in approval.

The Avengers climb onto Benatar and travel to the planet where Thanos is located. Rogers and Romanoff talk briefly about what will happen, Rogers is optimistic that the ambush will be successful and they will be able to use the Gems to bring everyone back. Danvers informs his allies that Thanos is totally alone.

Once the most powerful rival the heroes of Earth have ever faced, he now rests in his cabin. Thanos proceeds to prepare his caldito, when the Avengers fiercely attack the Titan. Thor cuts off Thanos' arm, which was wearing the Gauntlet, only to discover that there is no Gem in the Gauntlet.

Thanos confesses that he destroyed the Gems. The Avengers believe Thanos is lying, but Nebula comments that his adoptive father is no liar. When the Titan proceeds to thank his daughter, Thor lashes out at his adversary, beheading him once and for all. Thor, sad and depressed over failing to prevent his friends from dying, leaves Thanos' cabin. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers and Guardians realize that they have nothing left but to get on with their lives, and urge the remaining population to do the same.

Day 27

After several weeks in Tahiti, Phil Coulson passes away under the care of Melinda May. (AoST6)

Within the Dark Dimension

Having entered the Dark Dimension in February 2018, following an attempt by Morgan le Fay to escape the timeless dimension, Alex Wilder, Tina Minoru, Stacey Yorkes and Victor Stein appear in an illusion of the Hotel. All four meet an ancient master of the mystical arts: the great Quinton. Quinton warns them of the dangers they may face by leaving that location of the Dark Dimension, which is under their control, but they ignore their warnings and go into the unknown. Each ends up trapped within their own nightmares, distancing themselves from the rest. (R3E5)

The other members of the Runaways arrive at the Hotel relatively sooner than the others. The group also encounters Quinton, who acts as a cheap wizard, but warns them not to abandon that version of the Hotel. Quinton tells them that they are in the Dark dimension and that they are in a small region within the offspring world. Still, the members leave the place and end up in different nightmares.

Nico Minoru ends up in a region of his nightmare where he sees his ancestors Akari, Tokiko, and Judith Minoru. Her ancestors claim to Nico that she does not deserve to possess the Baculo de Uno, and they try to open her chest to claim it, before they can do anything: Quinton, taking the identity of Amy Minoru – Nico's late sister, appears and the combat. The Minoru use the magic they have previously studied, but Quinton expels them from the region.

Nico then finds his mother, who is crying over Amy's body, as her nightmare dates back to the day her firstborn died. Nico manages to get his mother out of her trance.

Chase Stein enters the nightmare of his father, Victor, after a brief conflict with a manifestation of his grandfather, who emotionally and physically abused Victor. Father and son manage to overcome the nightmare and move through the rest of the Dark Dimension.

Karolina Dean ends up in a camp full of all the teenagers killed by PRIDE. Dean then sees the manifestation of a creature claiming to be Nico's current version, Karolina is afraid that it is real, but when she hears the voice of the real Nico, Karolina manages to reunite with the Minoru: Nico and Tina.

Molly Hayes Hernandez has a vision of her parents, and discovers that their role was to designate the victims that PRIDE was going to use in the sacrifices, which is what she most feared was true: that her parents also sacrificed adolescents. Hernandez tries to flee the compound.

Gert Yorkes ends in a vision from her mother Stacey and discovers that her parents had created several dinosaurs before Old Lace and that when Yorkes was little she discovered one of them, version 33, but her parents used the memory wipe serum and Since then Gert has had panic attacks. Mother and daughter manage to get out of the vision.

Yorkes meet Stein. The Minoru and Dean find Hernandez and then they all get together. Tina Minoru warns them that if they continue to stay longer in that region of the Dark Dimension they will soon disappear. PRIDE members and Runaways return to the Hotel.

There, Quinton – impersonating Amy – informs them that she is an emissary from Morgan le Fay. Tina, hearing the name of her former adversary, rages. Quinton reveals that his orders were to deliver Nico to le Fay, but seeing the fortress among the families he has decided not to.

Tina decides to use a spell to open a portal that transports them to Earth. In Tina's spell she mentions the 7 rings of Raggadorr and the crimson bands of Cyttorak, using the Staff of One opens a portal that takes everyone to Earth.

August

Mid

Frank Castle is contacted by Dinah Madani, who now works at the CIA. Madani tells him that he needs his help, but Castle refuses. Continuing on his criminal hunting path, Castle attacks two gangs that were sneaking together, massacring them all. The massacre is dated three months after the events of season two of "The Punisher", which we know is located in May 2018.

Finals

Nico and Tina Minoru, Chase and Victor Stein, Gert and Stacey Yorkes, Molly Hernandez and Karolina Dean return to the Earth Plane Hotel. Chase grabs Alex Wilder's computer and discovers that the machine has not been updated in 6 months, 22 days, and 4 hours. The team realizes that they have been trapped in the Dark Dimension for 6 months, while Alex is still there.

In the next report we will conclude the present events of the third season of Runaways, as we make our way with the events of the sixth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., gradually approaching the conclusion of Phase 3 of Marvel Studios: Avengers: Endgame and "Spider-Man: Far From Home".