 Timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 74: The Battles of Chicago, Titan, and Wakanda

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a huge place where various events take place and various characters have their own adventures; however, there are times when these characters need to cross paths. The Avengers meet in 2018 to prevent Thanos from obtaining the Infinity Stones, while other characters far from the main plot of the films have their own stories, as happens to S.H.I.E.L.D. trying to change the possible future that awaits the UCM with the destruction of Earth.

May 31, 2018 is a very important day at the UCM because it is precisely when all these events take place, all on the same day, loaded with action.

2018

may 31

Battle of Chicago: Quake faces Graviton on the streets of Chicago. Leo Fitz, Melinda May, and Alphonso Mackenzie face the Remoraths in their bid to rescue Polly and Robin Hinton. Graviton ignores what Quake tells him and levitates him until the two reach a great height. Then, former General Talbot uses his powers to crash Quake against the surface of Chicago. Quake uses her powers to absorb the impact and be unharmed. The impact creates a seismic wave that alters the structure of the building where Fitz and the others are, falling several debris on top of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Graviton then decides to absorb Quake in order to more easily concentrate the Gravitonium in the Earth's core in his body. This fact is what causes the destruction of the Earth in an alternative future, but the big difference is that the Multiverse theory holds true, and a small decision generates a great change (as Uatu would say in the comics): Coulson decided do not use Centipede serum, which is found in Quake's gloves, who finds it and injects the serum. With his powers increased, Quake expels Graviton into the void of space, causing his instant death. Robin Hinton feels the change in the timeline. The debris that fell on Fitz causes him to start to bleed out, so May and Mackenzie have no choice but to accompany their friend in their last moments.



Rocket Raccoon sympathizes with Thor after sharing a pleasant talk about the loss of the King of Asgard and gives him a prosthetic eye. Rocket, Thor, and Groot arrive at Nidavellir, only to realize that it is desolate.

The group reaches the planet's surface, only to find that Thanos forged the Infinity Gauntlet there after seeing the glove mold. Eitri, the king of the dwarves, attacks them and claims that Asgard should protect the dwarves, but that they never arrived. Thor explains that Asgard was destroyed and that he needs your help to build a weapon capable of rivaling Thanos.

Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man arrive on Titan after following the path traced by Ebony Maw's ship. When they arrive they are attacked by Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer and Mantis. The brief conflict ends abruptly when Star-Lord threatens to kill Spider-Man, while Iron Man threatens to kill Drax. After talking and realizing that they are all Thanos' enemies, and after discovering that they are the Avengers that Thor had mentioned, both groups decide to ally.

Eitri shows Thor and Rocket the mold of the Stormbreaker, a weapon that is capable of channeling the Bifrost.

While the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy discuss a plan to defeat Thanos, Doctor Strange uses the time gem to see all the possible futures of the impending conflict. Strange sees them all and realizes that there is only one route to take, which he informs his allies.

Gamora and Thanos arrive in Vormir, where a masked guardian introduces them and tells them that to find the gem they have to pay a terrible price. The hooded figure turns out to be Red Skull, enemy of Captain America who was sent to watch over the soul gem after his disappearance in 1945. Red Skull tells Thanos that in order to find the gem, you have to make a change: a soul for a soul . Sacrifice what you love the most. Gamora begins to mock Thanos because she believes that he loves nothing, but when the Titan begins to shed tears, Red Skull comments that his crying is not for having failed, but because he does love something. Gamora attempts to commit suicide, but Thanos prevents this by using the reality gem. Thanos sacrifices Gamora by throwing her into the abyss of Vormir. Thanos is temporarily transported to the pocket universe within the soul gem, which is in his hand.

Okoye and T’Challa welcome Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner, James Rhodes, Vision and Wanda Maximoff. Bucky Barnes also receives them.

Shuri is tasked with extracting the gem from the android's mind.

The ships of the Outriders, led by Proxima Midnight and Cull Obsidian, arrive in Wakanda, so the most powerful heroes on the planet along with the other tribes of Wakanda prepare to face their enemies.

The Outriders begin attacking Wakanda's dome, eventually going through it slowly. When the creatures begin to surround the dome, Black Panther realizes that they can penetrate from behind and reach Vision, so they decide to open a part of the barrier. The Avengers and Wakanda's armies, led by M’Baku, as well as Banner using a version of the Hulkbuster, charge their opponents with Black Panther and Steve Rogers leading the attack.

Wounded for having endured all the energy of a star during the forging of the Stormbreaker, Thor falls half-dying to the ground. The weapon needs a handle, so Groot uses his own arm to finish the ax. Thor calls out for his weapon, recovering from his injuries.

Cull Obsidian and Proxima Midnight manage to gain the upper hand on the battlefield by subduing the forces defending Wakanda, but everything changes with the arrival of Thor, Rocket, and Groot. The use of Thor's weapon changes the course of the battle favoring the most powerful heroes on the planet.

Thanos arrives on Titan with the intention of reuniting with Maw, only to find Strange. Thanos assumes that Maw is dead and reveals to the Supreme Sorcerer that his plan is to eliminate half of the universe since overpopulation is what will end the Universe.

Strange faces Thanos revealing that he is not alone, so Iron Man, Drax, Star-Lord, and Spider-Man carry out an attack with the Mad Titan, who uses the infinity gems in his possession to attack the heroes. Strange conjures up several portals, for Spider-Man to face Thanos. Nebula then joins the fight in surprise.

Strange casts a spell akin to Cyttorak's crimson gangs and ties Thanos's arm, while Mantis uses his powers to knock him unconscious, while Spider-Man, Drax, and Iron Man subdue the Mad Titan and then remove the Gauntlet. However, Mantis reveals that Thanos is in mourning, after hearing Nebula's account and his assumptions, upon Thanos' confirmation, Star-Lord proceeds to strike the Titan. About to remove the gauntlet, Thanos wakes up and lashes out at the heroes. Thanos uses the power gem to incapacitate all of the Guardians, then uses the same gem – along with the one in space – to destroy one of the planet's moons to lash out at his enemies, taking Iron Man the main blow.

In an act of desperate offense – and at the same time planned – Midnight orders the Outriders to use their ships as spinning disks that drag everything in their path. Maximoff decides to join the battlefield, saving Black Widow and Okoye from certain death. The plan worked, since Maximoff is no longer taking care of Vision. Corvus Glaive infiltrates Wakanda's laboratory and attacks the android. The battle ends in the forests of Wakanda.

Maximoff, Romanoff and Okoye manage to assassinate Midnight.

Banner uses his intelligence to get rid of Obsidian.

Glaive manages to break through Vision, but before killing him, Rogers arrives and confronts Thanos' lieutenant. With the help of the android, Glaive is killed.

Doctor Strange confronts Thanos on Titan. Thanos uses the power gem to launch an energy wave at him, which Strange dodges using the Mirror dimension to absorb the attack and then tries to catch Thanos, who uses the space gem to destroy the opening to that dimension, while it creates a black hole that it launches towards its adversary. The sorcerer uses his spells to transform the attack into a butterfly colony. Strange uses a doubling spell while using Cyttorak's crimson bands to catch Thanos, who uses the soul gem to locate his opponent and with the combined abilities of the gems manages to catch his enemy by confronting him about the fact that no longer possesses the time gem.

Iron Man replaces Strange on the battlefield. Using an offensive attack on Thanos, Iron Man manages to do what no one else could: make his enemy bleed. Thanos scoffs at that act and lashes out at Stark with the power gem, when Stark tries to stab Thanos with his nanotechnology the Titan uses this weapon against him by stabbing Stark.

On earth, S.H.I.E.L.D. They dedicate a farewell to Phil Coulson. Simmons knows that Fitz is not gone forever, as one remains frozen in space, waiting the next 73 years to wake up in 2091 that no longer exists.

Strange offers Thanos the Time Stone as long as he spares Stark's life. When Thanos receives the gem, he opens a portal to go to Earth, in search of the last gem: that of the Mind. When Strange is questioned by Stark for his actions, the sorcerer replies that they are in the end.

Thanos arrives at Wakanda, and the heroes present proceed to confront him. Thanos immobilizes the Hulkbuster with Banner inside. Thanos then expels Rogers with an energy shot, then knocks out Black Panther and destroys Falcon's arsenal, which collapses.

The team begins to say goodbye to Coulson, who has decided to stay in Tahiti to spend his last days with Melinda May.

Vision convinces Maximoff to destroy the Mind gem, so Thanos cannot obtain it. Maximoff agrees.

Thanos crushes the War Machine armor, then immobilizing Barnes, Okoye, and Romanoff. Groot tries to imprison Thanos, but Thanos breaks free.

Rogers comes face to face with the Crazy Titan managing to delay him long enough, since Maximoff manages to destroy the Mind gem. Rogers is momentarily knocked out.

Knowing what Maximoff has sacrificed, Thanos congratulates her on making a tough decision, but then proceeds to resurrect the android with the time gem. Thanos incapacitates Maximoff while assassinating Vision again, after ripping the gem from his forehead.

In order to rebuild S.H.I.E.L.D. and finding Leo Fitz, the team leaves Coulson and May in Tahiti. (AoS5E22)

In San Francisco, Hank Pym meets with Janet and Hope van Dyne and Scott Lang to re-enter the Quantum Realm and find the healing particles needed to help Ghost.

Thanos is finally momentarily distracted with the six Infinity Stones, so Thor, who was destroying the Outriders' ships, lunges at him using the powers of the Stormbreaker. The Titan, underestimating the power of the ax, shoots with the power of the gauntlet, but the ax pierces him right in the chest. Thor enjoys watching his enemy suffer, making his ax sink further.

Janet warns Lang to be careful with the time vortices of the Quantum Realm, as he may be trapped forever.

Clint Barton spends time with his family at his home teaching his oldest daughter Lila how to use the bow.

Lang enters the Quantum Realm.