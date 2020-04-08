 Timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 73: Infinity War

Share it:

At last we come to the conflict that marked a before and after in Phase Three of Marvel Studios. On May 30, 2018, the Black Order arrives on Earth, while the planet's most powerful heroes and their allies go out of their way to stop the search for the gems, the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. They have to deal with a new threat: Graviton.

2018

May 30

Pepper Potts and Tony Stark stroll through New York, but are interrupted by the sudden appearance of Doctor Strange, who tells him that the universe is at stake. Strange reunites the fiancées with someone they haven't seen in 3 years.

Wong and Strange tell Stark about the Infinity Stones, and inform him that they have to protect Vision, bearer of the mind gem. Stark accepts that the only one who can find his whereabouts is Steve Rogers, with whom he has not established contact since the raft escaped. Before Stark contacted Rogers, the team became aware of the arrival of a ship in the middle of Greenwich Village.

Peter Parker, who is going to the Museum of Modern Art, feels through his arachnid sense the presence of the ship, so he puts on his vigilante suit and heads to the area.

Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian confront the heroes who have faced him. For the next 20 minutes, a pitched battle takes place. Despite being contained, several pieces of damage are carried out along the street. As Strange refuses to give up the Time Stone, Maw knocks him unconscious and kidnaps him. Iron Man orders Spider-Man to follow the sorcerer, while he fights Obsidian. With the help of Wong, Iron Man gets rid of Obsidian and follows Spider-Man, who, following Strange to the enemy's ship – which has taken off – finds himself breaking through the atmosphere and losing oxygen. Iron Man calls the Iron Spider armor, so Parker can use it. Stark orders Parker to retreat, but without the first knowing it, Spider-Man enters the ship like Iron Man, all in search of the kidnapped Strange.

Wong stays at the Sanctum Sanctorum to secure the place. Banner contacts Rogers and informs him of what happened.

Terrified by the sudden and sudden appearance and disappearance of the aliens, people begin to be nervous about a future invasion.

WHiH World News informs throughout the day of the events that took place in Villa Greenwich.

The Guardians of the Galaxy, who belatedly respond to the Asgardians' distress call, find and rescue Thor. Thor is awakened by the powers of Mantis and the Asgardian informs them of the devastation of Xandar, the destruction of his ship, and that Thanos possesses two Infinity Stones. While Gamora insists on stopping Thanos from obtaining the reality gem, after learning that the Collector has it, Thor refuses to go with them and sets course for Nidavellir, to build a weapon capable of ending the threat. from Thanos. The groups are divided.

Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons get the Quinjet to navigate space after using Gravitonium. (AoS5E19)

Knowing that they have little time left to save Coulson, Melinda May tells Quake that Tony Caine has found something that can help them.

Talbot, who is under HYDRA's control, realizes that he has revealed the location of the Lighthouse to Hale, and warns Coulson. The Qovas ships, and the Remoraths, come to confront S.H.I.E.L.D.

When Yo-Yo Rodriguez discovers that May and Quake want to save Coulson, she panics as she knows that to avoid destroying Earth they must let Coulson die. The argument is interrupted when the Remorath initiate the attack to the base.

Meanwhile, Quake meets with Caine. Caine comments on how strange it must be to have to face aliens, so he asks Quake if he has heard what has happened in New York, to which Quake responds that "he is not interested" in watching the news. Caine gives Johnson his research on John Garrett's serum: the centipede serum, but informs him that the serum – to function – needs a regenerative component, Quake realizes that HYDRA used the regenerative properties of his mother Inhuman Jiaying to finish the serum. So he desecrates his mother's grave to retrieve DNA.

S.H.I.E.L.D.'s officers, minus Simmons, are cornered in the operating room.

Talbot finds the particle infusion chamber and believes that by using it he will be able to help his friends. Talbot injects the Gravitonium thus giving way to Graviton.

Graviton uses his powers to assassinate all the Remoraths and save his allies. The new "hero" uses his powers to levitate himself and Coulson to Qovas's ship, where he wants to confront S.H.I.E.L.D.'s new enemies. (AoS5E20)

S.H.I.E.L.D. discusses the possible psychotic attacks that Talbot may have after infusion with all the Gravitonium.

The Remorath submit to Graviton, so Coulson requests to see Hale. Hale confesses that the deal made with the Confederacy years ago was that they would protect Earth from an impending invasion in exchange for Inhumans and Gravitonium.

Gravitón meets with the other members of the Confederation. Qovas explains that the new member wants to renegotiate the terms of the Earth protection deal.

In Edinburgh, Wanda Maximoff and Vision talk for a moment about the connection they have due to the gem of the mind. (AIW)

Graviton speaks to the Krees' representative at the confederation: Taryan of the House of Kasius. Taryan reveals that the Confederacy had no intention of honoring the deal, as the impending threat is too powerful for them. When Graviton asks for more explanations, Taryan reveals the truth: Thanos is leading his forces in a massive attack on Earth and that not even the Avengers will be able to stop him, not even Graviton himself. However, Taryan tells him that there is one way that Talbot can increase his powers: absorb the Gravitonium found in the Earth's core.

While on the street, Maximoff and Vision see the news of the attack in Greenwich Village and that Tony Stark has disappeared. Vision tells him that he has to go find out what's going on, but he is attacked by Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight. The unforeseen attack damages the android's ability to modify its density at will. A tense battle ensues between the two duos, but Maximoff cannot face the members of the Black Order and protect his partner at the same time. Fortunately, Rogers leads the Black Widow and Falcon in a defense, managing to surprise and defeat the members of the Black Order, who decide to flee. Rogers orders to go to the base of the New Avengers, where War Machine is located.

Hale and Coulson are informed by Graviton of Thanos' attack on Earth. Graviton says the only way to win is to make him invincible, so he wants to absorb the Gravitonium from the Earth's core. However, Coulson opposes the idea saying that is what will destroy Earth, but the little that remains of Talbot is gone, and Qovas manipulates Graviton into believing that Coulson wants to betray him.

S.H.I.E.L.D. Manages to infiltrate Qovas's ship to rescue Coulson.

Hale tries to control Graviton using HYDRA's metal control, but he is immune to these acts, so he kills her by killing the last HYDRA leader.

Quake is captured by Taryan. (AoS5E21)

Following the Remorath attack, Mackenzie gains access to the news and views reports of the attack in Greenwich Village, showing concern that rumors of a possible new invasion were true.

Graviton visits Carl Creel and absorbs him, as he wants to use all the available Gravitonium.

Deke Shaw infiltrates the ship and helps May and Coulson escape.

Day 31

In the early hours of the morning, the Guardians of the Galaxy approach Knowhere. Knowing that she knows about the location of the soul gem and that Thanos will want that information, Gamora swears Peter Quill to murder her before Thanos can kidnap her.

Quake manages to free himself from his captors.

Simmons and Fitz realize that using a little of the Odium serum can stop Talbot.

The Guardians of the Galaxy arrive at Knowhere, to find Thanos torturing the Collector about the whereabouts of the reality gem. Gamora then proceeds to attack Thanos before he can find out the whereabouts. Gamora deals a fatal blow to Thanos. However, everything is a hallucination: Thanos has already obtained the gem of reality, and was waiting for it. Without Star-Lord doing anything to prevent it, Thanos kidnaps his adoptive daughter.

Shaw, Coulson and May decide to destroy Qovas's ship entirely.

Rogers, Wilson, Romanoff, Maximoff and Vision arrive at the New Avengers base, at the moment that James Rhodes is in conversation with Thaddeus Ross. Ross is surprised to see them and orders Rhodes to arrest them, but he decides not to. Having left behind all sorts of conflict, Rhodes decides to show support as Bruce Banner has informed him of what has happened. The heroes argue what to do about it, and Vision suggests destroying the Mind gem, but Rogers refuses to sacrifice one of its members. Banner suggests taking the mind off the android, but lacking the necessary technology at the base, Rogers reports that the best place is Wakanda. After notifying King T’Challa, the Avengers head to the African country.

Gravitón visits his son and wife, who are watching the news about the attack in New York the day before; however, when S.H.I.E.L.D. Graviton arrives, loses control and attacks the agents. Then he leaves: determined to prove that he is the hero of the story and that Earth needs him.

The Qovas swim shoots missiles towards the Lighthouse, but Shaw and May manage to redirect the shots to the ship itself. Destroying all the Remorath present. The S.H.I.E.L.D.group reaches Earth, but Coulson's state is weak, so it collapses.

Agents realize they have two options: create the serum to heal Coulson, or create the serum that can stop Glenn Talbot. In the end, they decide to heal their director. (AoS5E22)

Gravitón kidnaps Robin Hinton wishing that it indicates to him where the Gravitonium is. Hinton indicates that he is in Chicago.

T’Challa and Okoye begin preparing for a possible invasion. The King of Wakanda gives Bucky Barnes a new metal arm made from Vibranium.

In space, Iron Man and Spider-Man meet again and watch as Ebony Maw finds himself torturing Strange. With Parker's idea, Iron Man makes a hole in the ship assassinating Ebony Maw. Strange and Stark discuss their next move. Stark, who says he has been fearing Thanos' attack since the Battle of New York, wants to go for a frontal attack on Titan. Strange finally agrees. Spider-Man is named a member of the Avengers.

* Deke Shaw decides to enjoy what little he can, so he leaves S.H.I.E.L.D.

Graviton's ship crashes between Chicago's buildings, and it descends to absorb the Gravitonium.

After tracking Talbot to Chicago, agents from the world security agency raise alarm bells about what is to come. People hear that S.H.I.E.L.D. has arrived and they begin to mobilize.

Coulson decides not to inject the centipede serum and puts it in Quake's gloves.

Alphonso Mackenzie is appointed new director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Thanos talks to Gamora about his plan to augur the well-being of the Universe, but Gamora rejects that ideology and says that he has hated being part of his life. Thanos asks him for the whereabouts of the Soul gem, to which Gamora does not respond, but when Thanos begins to torture Nebula, Gamora confesses that he is in Vormir.

Fitz, May, and Mackenzie head to rescue Robin and his mother, while Quake heads to face Graviton.

In the following report we will see the battles of Chicago, Wakanda and Titan.