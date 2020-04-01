 Timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 72: Near the Thanos Invasion

Share it:

As we promised in the last report, we have advanced rapidly in this year of the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 2018. In this report, we will travel to different times of the month of May 2018 at the UCM, such as when Frank Castle manages to save Amy Bendix of the Schultz conspiracy; discover how the acts of Hellcat / Trish Walker do not go unpunished before New York City and how the fight of HYDRA and S.H.I.E.L.D. It reaches a new turning point while things on the other side of the Universe are not so calm as Thanos has begun his search for the Infinity Stones.

2018

May

Day 16

Amy Bendix informs Frank Castle of the location of John Pilgrim. Pilgrim and Castle face a brutal duel in which they use their abilities to the fullest, but in the end they are limited due to all the damage they have suffered in recent days. However, when Castle manages to take the lead and proceed to defeat Pilgrim, he asks him to forgive his children. Castle decides to assassinate the Schultz, and orders Pilgrim to bring him before them. (TP2E13)

Castle sees to it that the Schultzes die. Pilgrim goes with his children to a distant place after being forgiven by Castle.

Hoyle tells Castle about Russo's location. Punisher goes and murders him, ending Jigsaw's criminal activities at once.

Castle says goodbye to Amy Bendix.

Day 17

After five months, as we explained at the time, the Dimension of Fear reopens at the base of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Yo-Yo Rodriguez receives his new robotic arms. (AoS5E14)

Jemma Simmons and Leo Fitz begin studying the Gravitonium with Franklin Hall's notes.

HYDRA leader Hale is captured by Phil Coulson. However, Hale foresaw this and has at his side the Absorbing Man and Anton Ivanov, who is now an android. Coulson decides to go with them, to prevent them from attacking S.H.I.E.L.D. present.

Dorothy Walker's funeral is held. (JJ3E10)

Fitz, knowing that he needs Daisy Johnson's powers to manipulate the Gravitonium and close the gap in space and time for good, suffers a psychotic attack, taking on the personality he had while on the Framework last year. The Doctor (Fitz of the Framework) is capable of operating Johnson against his will, remember that Johnson still has the disc that inhibits his powers, which he received in the year 2091. After Simmons' intervention, Fitz comes to, but ends The procedure. Quake uses the gravitonium and completely closes the gap in time.

Jeri Hogarth begins using Hellcat to his advantage, naming him a subject who is causing trouble for Kith Lyonne. Walker starts looking for all the information about Demetri Patseras.

Hale communicates with the Alien Confederation and talks to Qovas and tells him that he will soon deliver the Gravitonium that they were promised years ago.

Jones notices the wounds on Walker's arms, and suspects that she is behind the brutal attacks on criminals.

Day 18

Coulson is brought before Qovas, who informs him that he and the Confederacy will help Humanity save itself from an alien threat that is heading to Earth all in exchange for Inhumans and Gravitonium. (AoS5E15)

Hale tells Coulson that HYDRA is working on a project developed by Daniel Whitehall to create a new super soldier, but not one like Captain America, but one that can absorb a substance much more powerful than the super soldier's serum. When Hale tells him that the Project's name is the World Destroyer, Coulson panics and confesses that S.H.I.E.L.D. He was in the future in those months that he believed to be hidden, and that he saw that the Earth would be destroyed for that reason. Hale accuses him of being crazy and locks him up. Coulson meets Glenn Talbot, who has been tortured for the past 6 months after his recovery from the Quake LMD attack by Aida.

Simmons informs Fitz that Deke Shaw is their future grandson that they visited.

At night, Hellcat murders another criminal: Jace Montero. (JJ3E11)

Day 19

Quake assumes the leadership of S.H.I.E.L.D. and decides to rescue the seer Robin Hinton to find out what will happen. (AoS5E16)

All suspicions that Jones is the vigilante who is murdering throughout New York disappear after Montero's body is found.

Erik Gelden informs Jones that Hellcat is going after Sallinger. (JJ3E12)

Day 20

Jones, who does not want her adoptive sister to lose her way and become a serial killer, arrives at the hospital and runs away with Gregory Sallinger.

Carl Creel absorbs part of the gravitonium found by Hale. In doing so, the people who were previously sucked into the material start to speak in Creel's head, those people are Franklin Hall and Ian Quinn.

Ruby Hale orders Werner von Strucker to find out how the Particle Infusion Chamber works.

Rodriguez and Simmons remove Fitz from where he is locked up, on Quake's orders.

Creel, learning that Talbot is locked up and that Hale has lied to him about him, helps his friend escape. The two, along with Coulson, begin to flee the HYDRA facility.

Fitz, Rodriguez and Simmons board a Quinjet and head to one of the bases that is in HYDRA's possession.

Quake and May, guided by Hinton, reach the snowy mountains where Talbot and Coulson have escaped. Ruby Hale chases the two allies. (AoS5E17)

Quake confronts Ruby, while HYDRA arrives on the scene led by Hale, who open fire and injure Deke Shaw.

Rodriguez, Fitz and Simmons face Ivanov.

Von Strucker manages to figure out how to activate the particle infusion chamber, which is located in England, where Ivanov is.

Rodriguez assassinates Ivanov, causing the androids under his control to be disabled.

Fitz and Simmons are ambushed by Ruby, who threatens to cut Simmons's throat if they don't cooperate to activate the camera.

HYDRA uses Talbot's wife, Carla, to activate the former general's metal control. (AoS5E18)

Approx. Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, and Cassie Lang watch movies together.

Jones manages to get Malcolm Ducasse and Erik Gelden to capture and render Hellcat unconscious.

Day 21

Hale is delivered to S.H.I.E.L.D. and asks for help to save her daughter, because she believes that Ruby made a stupid decision.

Ruby injects all of the Gravitonium with the particle infusion chamber. The process begins to cause you pain. With the arrival of Hale and Quake, the process is interrupted after only 8% progress. Ruby is unable to contain her new powers, murdering Werner von Strucker in the process.

As Hale and Quake begin to calm Ruby down, Rodriguez enters and cuts off Ruby's head, fearing that the future she saw will come to pass.

Hale escapes from the base, while S.H.I.E.L.D. they discuss what happened.

Jessica Jones is ambushed by Sallinger. Sallinger gags her and begins to attack her psychologically, trying to avoid her by telling her that she is not a heroine and never will be. Jones, having foreseen this, causes Sallinger to confess to the murder of Dorothy Walker, having a hidden camera. Jones is released and with the help of Gelden they subdue Sallinger.

Day 22

Sallinger is arrested by the New York Police.

General Hale visits Qovas and tells her that S.H.I.E.L.D. He has the Gravitonium, and reveals the hiding place: El Faro. Hale tells him that he wishes everyone to be killed.

Jones and Gelden obtain all the evidence necessary to prove Sallinger's guilt. With the capture of the serial killer, Jones releases Hellcat.

Day 23

Approx. Groot, who is getting closer to a teenager's behavior as he continues to grow, is scolded by Peter Quill, as his room is completely messy and Groot is only interested in playing. (GotGV2)

Hellcat feels that the prison is too kind to Sallinger, so he ambushes him as he is escorted by police officers inside a NY court and brutally murders Sallinger. Witnessing the murder, Jones realizes that her friend has lost control. (JJ3E13)

Having investigated the location of all the Infinity Stones and those who possessed it, Thanos and his forces invade Xandar, where the Nova Corps are guarding the Orb, which has the Power Stone. Thanos murders half the population of Xandar and puts the gem in the infinity gauntlet, the one that I ordered Eitri to build 3 years ago. Xandar's invasion would reach the ears of Thor, who is leading his Asgardians to Earth as he would mention a week later. (AIW)

Jones returns to his apartment, to find a pleasant surprise: Luke Cage is visiting. Cage and Jones talk about recent events, to which Cage replies that the visit because Jones has been making a lot of news in the news lately.

Jones does not want to tell Cage anything about Hellcat's identity, but confirms that he is someone important to her. Cage tells him that he had someone just as important: his half brother Willis Stryker, better known as Diamondback. Cage tells him that after being released from his imprisonment, Cage interceded for Diamondback to be taken to the Raft, the prison built during the controversy over the Sokovia Accords. Cage confesses to Jones that he wishes he had someone who cares so much about him that he can keep him from falling too low.

Jones decides to stop Hellcat as soon as possible. Jones shows Hellcat that she is not a heroine as she believes, using Gelden's powers as evidence. However, Hellcat escapes.

Day 24

Under Jones's orders, Hogarth is forced to announce in the news that they have identified Hellcat's identity. However, the plan goes wrong when Kith Lyonne arrives at Hogart's house. Hellcat enters and tries to attack Hogarth, but Jessica Jones intervenes and tries to stop her, but Hellcat takes Lyonne hostage. Hogarth agrees to remove Hellcat from NY.

Jones uploads a video on the Internet betraying Trish Walker as the new masked vigilante.

Day 25

Jones manages to find the whereabouts of his adoptive sister and confronts her. Hellcat tries to attack her and run away from her, but Jones has a superior advantage. Hellcat tries to stab her, but Jones uses his hand to block the attack. Shocked at having tried to murder his adoptive sister, Jones knocks Hellcat unconscious.

Day 27

Jones decides to leave New York and leaves Ducasse "Alias ​​Investigations".

Hellcat is taken to the Raft prison.

Eddie Costa and Erik Gelden start working together.

Jones arrives at an airport and asks for a ticket to Mexico, but she has an illusion of Kilgrave, who encourages her to leave everything; however, this causes Jones to change his mind, so Jones turns around and decides to stay in town.

Day 30

Thanos and the Black Order, using their spaceship Sanctuary II, invade the Asgardian ship "Statesman".

Thor and Loki, who argue about his early arrival on Earth, observe the presence of the ship. ("Thor: Ragnarok")

The Asgardians send out a distress call, while Thanos and the Black Order board the ship and murder half the passengers, allowing half of them, where Valkyrie, Korg, and Miek are, to flee.

Thanos defeats Thor and begins to torture him with the gem of power until Loki decides to deliver the Tesseract to him. Loki shows the Mad Titan the cube, but this is a distraction for the Hulk to face Thanos. Although it was taken by surprise at first, Thanos uses his fighting tactics to defeat the brute beast. Heimdall uses dark magic to channel the Bifrost and teleport the Hulk to Earth. Thanos assassinates Heimdall with the Corvus Glaive spear.

Ebony Maw hands Thanos the Tesseract, who destroys him and puts the space gem in the Infinity Gauntlet. Loki comes out of hiding and feigns allegiance to the Titan.